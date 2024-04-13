Lead of Partner Success Management
Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2024-04-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB i Stockholm
What We DoSwiftly becoming Sweden's industry leader in battery storage and quickly expanding in selected European markets, our journey is defined by combining pioneering technology with flexible energy assets.
As both Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) developers and technology providers, we leverage our core to optimize the electricity system of today through services such as frequency regulation, local congestion management and peak shaving - while also developing the system of tomorrow by enabling planability for both energy producers and consumers. The TeamWe're committed to shaping tomorrow's energy system with flexible power at its core. Our ambitious team shares a common goal, working together to create a sustainable future. We are now looking for a passionate and skilled marketing and events coordinator based in Stockholm to fulfill that goal with us.
About the RoleAs a Lead ofPartner Success Management at Flower, you will be responsible for setting up the organization and processes ensuring the success and satisfaction of our partners by providing exceptional support and guidance throughout their journey with our energy optimization services. You will be Flowers first Lead ofPartner Success Management taking lead on setting up a well functioning structure.Your key responsibilities:
Set up processes and the entire organization for Partner Success Management
Serve as the primary point of contact for our signed partners, building strong relationships and understanding their unique needs and objectives.
Act as an advocate for our partners, communicating their feedback and requirements to relevant teams to drive product enhancements and improvements.
Provide ongoing support and guidance to existing partners
Measure and follow up on Customer/Partner Satisfaction related to Flowers services and commitments
Track and report on key metrics and KPIs related to partner success and satisfaction.
You will be a part of the Sales squad with colleagues working with business development and sales in related segments. As a Lead of Partner Success Management your responsibilities will start after a new customer/partner is signed. You will report to the Head of Sales.
As we are operating in a fast-paced and innovative environment, your tasks will vary over time, and enjoying cross-collaboration with people in other teams will be key to figuring out the best solutions!
Important skills:
Earlier experience in setting up processes
Analytical and strategic thinking to navigate a segment with many stakeholders
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build good relationships with clients and effectively convey complex information.
Fluent in Swedish and English
Some "nice-to-have" skills
Earlier experience in a customer-facing role, such as Customer Success Manager or similar, preferably in the energy industry or related field.
Have workedat a start up or scale up
Are experienced in theenergy sector and knows aboutenergy flexibility
Experience with CRM software and other relevant tools is a plus.
LocationWe value office collaboration but support remote work. Our office is at Söder Mälarstrand 21, minutes away from Gamla Stan subway station in Stockholm.
ApplyTo apply, please submit your resume and a cover letter highlighting your relevant experience and why you feel you would be a great addition to our team. In the recruitment process you will meet with the Talent Acquisition Specialist, Head of Sales, VP of Asset Development & Partnershipsand CEO.
Our corporate language is English, as we have over 20 nationalities in the office, so we want you to submit your CV in English, even though we want you to speak Swedish in this role.
We look forward to hearing from you!
• --- Are you curious about our other job opportunities at Flower? We have additional roles listed on our careers page. Follow the link and check out all our available positions.https://flower.teamtailor.com/jobs Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Flower Infrastructure Technologies AB
(org.nr 559257-5558) Arbetsplats
Flower Kontakt
Johanna-Elise Blom johanna-elise@flowertech.se Jobbnummer
8609827