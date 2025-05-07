Two Postdoctoral positions in High Performance Computing
2025-05-07
Shape the future of high-performance computing. The European DARE project is pioneering next-generation processing technologies, leveraging RISC-V and Vector architectures, and we're looking for two driven individuals to lead the charge. This is your chance to develop your HPC leadership skills, including supervision, teaching, and cutting-edge engineering, while contributing to a project that will redefine the landscape of computing. Join our fantastic team of researchers and engineers in the beautiful and vibrant city of Gothenburg, on the Swedish west coast.
Information about the project
Your work will consist in the porting and optimization of parallel and heterogeneous programming models for the upcoming multiprocessor systems developed in the DARE project. The focus of DARE are long vector multicore architectures based on the RISC-V instruction set architecture. The goal of our team is to develop effective runtime support to program these architectures using the OpenMP and SYCL programming models.
The core team currently consists of nine members, four male and five female. We are part of the computing systems unit, which includes four professors. The team participates in many Swedish and European projects, and also collaborates with Riken R-CCS. We meet once a week to discuss updates and research topics. In addition the team leader holds an individual supervision meetings with PhD students and postdoctoral researchers.
Our research infrastructure is provided mainly by NAISS (National Academic Infrastructure for Supercomputing in Sweden) and C3SE (Chalmers Centre for Computational Science and Engineering). Our partners and funding projects provide access to hardware testbeds, such as RISC-V vector processors, Fujitsu A64FX, Graviton3, FPGAs, etc.
As a postdoctoral researcher you will be given significant autonomy and responsibility. You will participate in the co-supervision of PhD students, and you will be involved in teaching. Courses on supervision and teaching skills are offered by Chalmers. The goal is to effectively prepare you for a future academic career. Research-only positions can be considered. Postdoctoral positions is designed for a two-year period, with the opportunity to extend the employment to three years.
Main responsibilities
• Lead and contribute to our research on vectorization and multicore parallelism with SYCL
• Lead and contribute to our research on adaptive parallelism with OpenMP
• Research how to efficiently compile SYCL and OpenMP programs on RISC-V platforms
• Co-supervise PhD students
• Participate in the coordination of our activities in the DARE project
• Participate in teaching activities
Qualifications
You have a PhD degree in a field related to High Performance Computing or Computer Architecture. You are highly motivated, self-propelled, energetic, independent and with a well-developed analytical problem-solving ability. As a person, you are empathetic, loyal and have high ethical standards. Your communication skills in English (literal as well as oral) are of a high quality. Swedish is not a requirement but Chalmers offers Swedish courses.
• The date shown in your doctoral degree certificate is the date we use, as this is the date you have met all requirements for the doctoral degree. Exceptions from the 3-year limit can be made for longer periods resulting from parental leave, sick leave or military service.
Contract terms
This postdoc position is a full-time temporary employment for two/three years.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname) including:
• CV, include complete list of publications
• Previous teaching and pedagogical experiences
• Two references that we can contact.
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name)
1-3 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous research fields and main research results
• Describe your future goals and future research focus
Other documents:
• Attested copies of completed education, grades and other certificates.
Use the button at the foot of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: May 6th, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Miquel Pericas, Computer Networks and Systems,miquelp@chalmers.se
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
Chalmers was founded in 1829 and has the same motto today as it did then: Avancez - forward.
