Two chemists to Analytical Chemistry, R&D
2023-08-22
We offer two positions in our analytical laboratory where twelve skilled and enthusiastic chemists and laboratory engineers work. Our tasks originate from development projects, customers and technical support activities and from regulatory issues. We work with a wide range of samples and matrix in our well-equipped laboratory. The role is placed in the Analytical Chemistry department that supports the entire Perstorp Group with expert knowledge in the fields of chemical problem solving using analytical chemistry. We are part of the Innovation organization consisting of around 65 employees.
About the job
The main responsibility for R&D is to contribute to the innovation process, comprising application, product and process development, within the Perstorp Group and also to support business in all types of customer relations. Analytical Chemistry also support the company 's QC labs and provide investigations and results needed for REACH registration of products.
You will work with chemical analysis of a wide range of samples where you often need to adapt methods or develop new ones to be able to answer the asked question, often within a limit of time. Some work is coming in with short notice and some are planned in advance. To succeed you must be curious, innovative and work effectively. You will take own responsibility for tasks and their progress, but you will be surrounded by experienced colleagues that are happy to coach you.
General laboratory tasks and activities is also part of your work as well as documentation, reporting, instrument maintenance and contacts within and outside our department.
What we expect from you
• Chemistry education on Master level or equivalent
• Some years of experience as an analytical chemist
• Proven ability to plan, perform and manage task independently
• Team player and customer oriented
• Strong drive and ability to take initiatives
• Showing responsibility and getting things done
• Good practical "hands-on"
• Accurate documentation
• Able to work with several tasks in parallel
• Communicative with good reporting skills
• Striving for own development and curious to learn more
• Familiar with project driven work
• Spoken and written English is required
• Spoken Swedish is desirable
We are looking for one chemist with experience and knowledge in
• Chromatography, HPLC and GC and different variants of those
• Organic chemistry and desirable also polymers
And one chemist with experience and knowledge in
• Titrations, Spectroscopy, Colour measurement
• Inorganic chemistry
What can we offer?
What you do really counts!
As a Analytical Chemist you will work in our team and play a big role in ensuring the delivery of our objectives. The work is flexible with a great degree of freedom, but that comes with big responsibility in the same time. You will have access to our well-equipped laboratory and you will be surrounded by friendly, supportive and engaged colleagues that you can learn from!
Here you are never anonymous - what you do really counts. You will have the opportunity to make a great positive impact; by driving change and enable new solutions that will help us moving forward.
Additional information
The position is located at Perstorp R&D Centre in Perstorp, Skåne. Send in your application no later than 3 September. We will read application constantly. You will preferably start autumn 2023.
For more information please contact Åsa Landgren, Manager Analytical Chemistry, R&D, Innovation, Perstorp.
Phone +46 0734 274893 asa.landgren@perstorp.com
• ---------------------------------------
Our core values Care, Responsibility, Reliability and Focused Innovation are a living part of our company culture. We believe in leading with our hearts and show concern for each other and for the world around us. We want to take responsibility and keep what we promise. We constantly strive to work smarter and better. If you share these values, we think you'll be happy with us!
Global reach with strong local presence and a stable owner
Since Perstorp is the world leader in several sectors of the specialty chemicals market, with a global presence, there are many opportunities to participate in international investments and development projects. Our new owner, PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG), is stable with a long-term horizon.
About Perstorp
Perstorp believes in improving everyday life - making it safer, more convenient and more environmentally sound for billions of people all over the world. As a world leading specialty chemicals company, our innovations provide essential properties for products used every day and everywhere. You'll find us all the way from your car and mobile phone to towering wind turbines and the local dairy farm. Simply put, we work to make good products even better, with a clear sustainability agenda.
Founded in Sweden in 1881, Perstorp's focused innovation builds on more than 140 years of experience, representing a complete chain of solutions in organic chemistry, process technology and application development. Perstorp has approximately 1,500 employees and manufacturing units in Asia, Europe and North America. Sales in 2021 amounted to 13.5 billion SEK. Perstorp Group is since October 2022 a wholly-owned subsidiary of PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG), Malaysia 's leading integrated chemicals provider and part of PETRONAS Group. Ersättning
