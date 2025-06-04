Turbine Heat Transfer Engineer
We are searching for Turbine Heat Transfer Engineer in Norrkoping/Finspang, Sweden.
Work: 100%
Start: Immediate
Position type: Permanent
Salary: based on experience
Responsibilities:
Calculations and analyses of component temperatures in the turbine of gas turbines. Modelling and calculations are done both using in-house and commercial CFD software.
Provide support regarding issues in heat transfer and flow technology.
Participate in planning and evaluation of gas turbine- and lab tests.
Participate in development projects, participate and lead fault reports and cause investigations.
Programming, maintenance and development of in-house calculations tools.
Experience Profile:
Relevant university education with or without doctoral studies in the fields.
You have good knowledge within and great interest in fluid mechanics and heat transfer in general, preferably with a focus on theory and analytical solutions.
A desire to actively increase your skills in these areas.
Good skills in problem solving and a structured way of working.
Highly skilled in English (written and spoken). Så ansöker du
