Truck drivers C and CE for assignment in Eskilstuna - immediate employment
2023-05-26
Job Description
On behalf of our client, we are now looking for both C and CE drivers for assignments in Eskilstuna and its surrounding areas. The client is a leading company in the transport industry in the Mälardalen region, experiencing growth and therefore in need of more drivers. Your tasks will involve distributing products and other goods to various customers. You will be based at our client's terminal in Eskilstuna and follow a planned route on the roads. The assignment includes both permanent positions and summer positions. The start date is according to agreement, and we are hiring continuously, so apply for the job today.
Conditions
Start Date: Ongoing recruitment
Location: Eskilstuna and its surrounding areas, Södermanland
Working hours: Varied
Percentage: 100%
COMPETENCE REQUIREMENTS
C license
Valid Certificate of Professional Competence (YKB/Code-95)
Digital driver's license
Experience in loading and unloading
Preferred experience with ADR (hazardous materials)
Preferred experience with forklifts
YOUR TASKS
The tasks include loading, unloading, and transporting goods to customers from Eskilstuna. You will operate from the client's terminal in Eskilstuna and distribute packages to other terminals and customers. You will be employed by Reko Consulting and leased to our client. The permanent position starts immediately, while the summer position begins at the start of summer.
ABOUT THE COMPANY
The client is a well-known player in the transport industry, offering warehouse and logistics services to various target groups. The company's headquarters are located in Södermanland, and they have offices, deliveries, and customers nationwide. Our partner is a family-owned company that has been operating for many years and is a recognized brand in the area. The company takes pride in its precision and focus on quality in its products and services.
YOUR PROFILE
To succeed in this role, you need previous experience as a truck driver. It is important that you are an early riser, as loading and unloading take place early in the morning. As much of the work is performed independently, it is crucial that you are meticulous and responsible. You should be accustomed to driving long distances as transportation between cities and regions is part of the job.
ABOUT US
As an employee at Reko Consulting, you can feel secure. All our positions are covered by collective agreements, which provide you with contractual conditions regarding vacation, salary, pension, sick leave, etc.
As an employee at Reko Consulting, you will always have a personal manager available to you throughout your employment. The personal manager's task is to help you develop in your professional role and ensure that you enjoy your workplace.
Reko works with both staffing and recruitment, aiming to make a difference in people's lives. We make a difference by helping people find the right job and the right colleagues. We specialize in recruiting the right talents for the right companies.
