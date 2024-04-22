Food Product Developer/Application Specialist - Oat-based Food Ingredients
2024-04-22
16-24 hours per week, location: Höganäs, Sweden
We are cReal Food (https://www.creal.se/),
a Swedish FoodTech company with world leading proprietary technology to process and fractionate oat. We are a B2B supplier of tasty, nutritious, and sustainable oat-based ingredients for the food industry.
We are looking for a person who is passionate about plant-based product development and has a natural talent for developing tasty food in a scientific manner.
You are part of a small and dedicated team who is eager to succeed and bring out our delicious and innovative oat-based solutions to the market.
You have hands-on experience working in a kitchen environment, are service minded both internally and externally and have a flair for testing and creating great tasting food products for the benefit of our customers. The position is a new role based on the need to support our application area and technical sales.
The Food Product Developer/Application Specialist will report to the Application Manager.
About the position
You play an important role in a wide variety of product development projects and ingredients' functional characterization tests.
The main responsibilities and tasks are:
Practical hands-on work in the kitchen making standardized recipes and preparing prototype food products for customer meetings
Develop new recipes with cReals' oat ingredients
Perform basic characterization tests of cReals' oat ingredients in the laboratory, such as e.g. pH measurements and centrifugation tests
Preparation and documentation of the work performed in the kitchen and laboratory
Benchmarking of developed recipes against commercial products
Support the commercial team in sending samples to customers and document it for traceability
Your profile
You have a background as food technician or a practical food background with relevant experience. You are familiar with planning, performing and documenting food application trials (recipes and procedures), and you have a good understanding of relevant analytical methods and terms used in the food industry. It would be an advantage if you have experience from the dairy, bakery and/or snacks industry.
Furthermore, you are:
a team player and passionate about your job with a positive attitude
proactive in your approach with high energy level and result-oriented
ambitious and able to create great tasting products through a combination of both precise work and creative thinking
a balanced personality - able to think and communicate openly
Good communication skills in English - written and spoken - are required for the role.
We are looking for a proactive and agile personality: Someone who is eager to dive into new food application areas and take an active role in developing solutions for our customers. A team-player who likes to take responsibility for their own projects and finds the right balance between "working in detail" and "thinking outside the box".
Ready for a new challenge?
Please send your application that includes your CV and a motivation letter to fs@creal.se
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-30
E-post: fs@creal.se
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.
Valborgs Guda 19
263 61 VIKEN
