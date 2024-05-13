Trouble Shooter Technician - 445120
Alstom Transport AB / Speditörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla speditörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-05-13
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 74,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be our new Trouble Shooter Engineer to the Tram depot, in Gothenburg we're looking for?
Your future job
Get on-board and apply your engineering expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Consortium Site Manager and work alongside passionate, motivated and dedicated teammates.
As a Trouble Shooter Engineer to Tram depot, in Gothenburg you will:
carry out warranty measures on M33/M34 trams at the several depots in Gothenburg, including warranty repairs, troubleshooting, modifications, and commissioning of M33/M34 trams.
work shifts at times
works at the customer's other depots at times
We'll look to you for:
Performing troubleshooting and warranty repairs of M33/M34 trams.
Carrying out testing and commissioning of vehicles according to instructions.
Managing technical surveys.
Handling reporting of field data as well as other administration of forms etc.
Supporting maintenance documentation validation.
Being up to date regarding changes in maintenance documentation.
Performing modifications according to instruction and drawing documentation in English.
Registering completed warranty work in English and root cause analyses in our digital maintenance system Maximo
All about you
We value passion and attitude along with experience. Here we've listed some aspects that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
solid technical interest and ability to solve complex problems.
experience of technical work from the automation industry, aviation, trains or the like where repair & troubleshooting of mechanical, electrical and digital control systems belongs to your everyday life.
technical high school, higher education is a merit.
previous experience of working in the train industry is a merit.
good user of the Office suite
fluency in English and Swedish
B driver's license
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our activity-based working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognizes your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
415 05 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Alstom Transport Jobbnummer
8673736