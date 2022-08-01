TRM manager
2022-08-01
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Would you like to be involved in shaping the future of production and logistics at Scania? Are you a driven and curious person with an interest in the future, in next-generation manufacturing technologies, and the competences that will be needed to succeed? Here is an outstanding opportunity for you to apply for the position Technology Roadmap manager at Global Industrial Development.
Who we are
Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses, and engines to a supplier of sustainable transport solutions. Securing access to the right competences for the future is the key to ensuring Scania's long-term competitiveness, and the Technology Roadmap (TRM) is the process for achieving this when it comes to production and logistics. We make sense of how the world may develop in the 20-year perspective by using future scenarios. To us, scenarios are different plausible worlds that we might find ourselves in, challenging assumptions about the future and informing decision-making today.
What we offer
We are looking for a Technology Roadmap manager, with focus on long-term competence planning, scenario planning, and technology scouting. We are a talented team working in the intersection of academia and practice, and in a department where we have fun and develop together. You will be working in the department Global Industrial Development, which is responsible for strengthening and developing Scania's joint expertise in production technology, quality, and industrial IT.
You will play an important role in contributing to the development of the Technology Roadmap in cooperation with your colleagues. In particular, you will be responsible for managing the TRM process, facilitating competence planning at Scania's production units globally, and ensuring that our scenarios and competence portfolio stay up to date.
Your key responsibilities will be
Drive, maintain and improve the Technology Roadmap
Support production and logistics with long-term competence planning
Lead workshops with production units and the production management team
Perform technology scouting and continuously update our scenarios
Contribute to strategic planning to ensure that Scania's technology and competence portfolio is aligned with company's long-term vision
Collaborate with partner brands within the TRATON group and other external parties, such as universities
Your profile
You have a relevant university degree, and experience in production/logistics development and/or project management
Comfortable working together with people, presenting in English or other languages- is a merit
Knowledge about Scania and Scania Production System (SPS, LEAN at Scania) is a merit
You are a warm, inclusive person that want to establish a strong internal Scania network, as well as an external national and international network
As a person we believe you are an enthusiastic, loyal, curious, and outgoing person with a strategic mindset.You have a genuine interest in new technology and its implications. Bonus points for perseverance in achieving goals and ability to adapt to changing circumstances. Furthermore, you have great communication skills and can easily interact with different persons in various positions within the company.
For more information, please contact
Anders Berglund - Head of Research and External Cooperation anders.berglund@scania.com
Patrik Kempe - Technology Roadmap manager patrik.kempe@scania.com
Application
Please send in your application including CV, personal letter and relevant documents via scania.com no later than August 28th 2022
A background check might be conducted for this position
JobID: 20224467
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
