Myp Teacher - Individuals & Societies / Community Project + Pyp Pspe

2025-07-05
MISV is a student-centred international school committed to developing caring, knowledgeable and independent individuals through a high-quality International Baccalaureate (IB) education in a challenging, diverse, and supportive environment. MISV is an IB school for both the Primary Years Programme (PYP) and Middle Years Programme (MYP), and was established in January 2022 to meet the needs of the growing number of expatriate families coming to Västerås for work or study and requiring an international education for their children. As a new school, MISV is in a period of growth and development, opening up the opportunity for enthusiastic and passionate educators to join our small team of hard-working and caring teachers who are united in their commitment to make the world a better place.
We are looking for MYP teachers who:
Certified teacher with relevant academic background
Experience teaching in the IB Middle Years Programme (MYP) and/or Primary Years Programme (PYP)
Experience with Community Project coordination is highly desirable
Demonstrate flexibility and a willingness to embrace change, a strong desire to collaborate, and a commitment to personal and professional growth.
Plan and implement engaging lessons that foster inquiry, curiosity, and exploration, ensuring the IB PYP framework is delivered to the highest possible standards.
Implement varied and inclusive teaching styles and resources, and provide meaningful feedback to students as they reflect, take action, and demonstrate progress.
Embrace research-backed and innovative teaching and learning strategies, with particular emphasis on constructivism and student agency.
Cultivate a positive classroom environment that contributes to our school-wide culture of care, agency, and international-mindedness, promoting student dignity, self-esteem, and self-efficacy.
Foster strong partnerships with parents/guardians, maintaining open communication and involving them in their child's educational journey.
We ask you to be:
A caring and passionate teacher who can inspire and engage students while providing rigorous instruction.
Experienced in teaching the relevant grade level.
Able to use technology effectively, and to integrate technology meaningfully into teaching and learning.
