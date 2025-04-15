Treasury Associate
2025-04-15
Treasury Analyst - EasyPark
Analyze. Optimize. Impact.
Are you a detail-oriented finance professional with a passion for treasury management? Do you thrive in a fast-paced, data-driven environment? Join EasyPark as a Treasury Analyst to play a key role in optimizing our financial operations and ensuring strong cash flow management.
Why EasyPark?
At EasyPark, we're transforming urban mobility with cutting-edge technology. As a Treasury Analyst, you'll support our treasury function by analyzing financial data, managing cash flow, and ensuring compliance with financial regulations. Your insights and expertise will help drive strategic decision-making in a high-growth, international company.
What You'll Do
Cash Management & Forecasting
Monitor and analyze daily cash positions to ensure liquidity.
Prepare and maintain accurate cash flow forecasts (short-term & long-term).
Manage bank accounts, process transactions, and reconcile payments.
Identify and resolve cash flow discrepancies.
Financial Analysis & Reporting
Analyze financial data to identify trends and opportunities.
Prepare and present financial reports to management.
Develop and maintain financial models for forecasting.
Evaluate investment opportunities and provide recommendations.
Treasury Operations & Risk Management
Assist in managing debt and investment portfolios.
Monitor and manage foreign exchange (FX) exposures.
Support the implementation of treasury systems and processes.
Ensure compliance with internal controls and financial regulations.
Bank Relationship Management & Compliance
Maintain relationships with banks and financial institutions.
Assist with bank fee analysis and reporting.
Ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and support audits.
What We're Looking For
Bachelor's degree in Finance, Accounting, Economics, or a related field. Strong analytical & problem-solving skills with a keen eye for detail. Advanced proficiency in Microsoft Excel (financial modeling, pivot tables, complex formulas). Excellent communication & interpersonal skills - comfortable working with internal and external stakeholders. Ability to work independently & collaboratively in a fast-paced environment. Understanding of financial markets & instruments - experience with Treasury Management Systems (TMS) is a plus.
What's in It for You?
Competitive salary & benefits - recognizing your expertise. Career growth & development - structured training to enhance your skills. Collaborative & innovative culture - work with a supportive finance team. Be part of a global company - driving smart mobility solutions worldwide.
Ready to Join Us?
If you're looking for an exciting opportunity to drive financial efficiency and support strategic treasury operations, apply today and become part of the EasyPark journey!
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-02
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Easypark AB
(org.nr 556626-7893), https://easyparkgroup.com/ Arbetsplats
EasyPark Group Jobbnummer
9287524