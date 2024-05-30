Treasury Analyst
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Treasury Analyst
As a Treasury Analyst at H2 Green Steel, you will play an importantrole in both strategic and operational aspects of cash management, internal funding, and treasury projects. You will have the opportunity to work withinitiatives aimed at building up our Treasury function to create efficiency and effectiveness within our Treasury processes.
Key Responsibilities
Manage daily treasury tasks including cash management and internal funding.
Conduct capital structure analysis and cash flow reporting.
Support and drivebuild-up and change management initiatives.
Set up daily risk reports and support with financial data analysis.
Stay updated ontechnological advancements and industry standards in the treasury domain.
Support the other finance teamson an ad-hoc basis.
Analyze banking infrastructure and recommend enhancements.
Maintain bank and investorrelationships.
Create management presentations for internal and external stakeholders.
Your Profile
To thrive in this role, we think that you have a fewyears of experience in a treasury role. You are naturally a self-starter, communicative, and excel in ambitious.
You thrive in cross-functional environments and looks for a broad role where you can continue to develop your Treasury skills through working closely with senior members of the finance team.
A Basic understanding of financial products such as currency forwards and other derivatives is a plus, but not a requirement.
Your reliability, analytical skills, and solution-oriented mindset set you apart. You are an enthusiastic team player with ahumble demeanor and a focus on collaboration rather than prestige.
What We Offer: Joining H2 Green Steel means being part of a dynamic team committed to revolutionizing the steel industry. As part of our newly formed treasury team, you will have the unique opportunity to contribute to the establishment of our treasury function from the ground up. Reporting to our Head of Treasury, you will interact closely with management and investors, providing insights and shaping the future of our company.
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
