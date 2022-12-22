Transport, Trade & Logistics Specialist
2022-12-22
Recruitbyme är din partner för framgångsrik rekrytering anpassat för dina behov. Rätt person, med rätt kompetens, på rätt plats.
We are looking for a Transport, Trade & Logistics Specialist to our client in Vasteras!
Description:
LBL TCO shall, in a manner consistent with applicable Group policies, local (trade) policies, guidelines and instructions provided by the LTCO:
1. Create and maintain written procedures and guidelines for LBL compliance with export control and sanctions (including (manual) screening), as well as customs compliance requirements (with input from LTCO / Global Trade, where available).
2. Provide LBL managers and other staff periodic updates regarding the status of the local implementation of the clients Global Trade Program, as well as of significant changes in export control and customs laws/regulations.
3. Where needed and in line with the training framework of the Global Trade Program, implement and maintain a general export control and customs compliance awareness program for local business staff and provide trade related training to employees (particularly in cases of delegated export control responsibilities).
4. Provide oversight, "big-picture" policy advisory and practical guidance to local business regarding export control and customs compliance, necessary for daily in- and outbound operations, including formal documentation and archiving requirements.
5. Under guidance of the LTCO, apply to the appropriate government agencies for any required customs and/or export control licenses/authorizations.
6. Ensure that LBL trade compliance records are maintained for a minimum of five years, but always for a period that satisfies national legal requirements.
7. Support LTCO with execution of local Trade Reviews and/or conduct annual "self-audits" of LBL trade compliance, under guidance of the LTCO.
8. Notify both the LTCO and in-house legal counsel of any suspected export control violation; notify the LTCO of (potentially) sensitive customs compliance matters.
9. Work with the LTCO, Information Systems (IS) management, and local Business Line management to ensure effective use of SAP's Global Trade Services (GTS) compliance and customs modules (where applicable).
10. Ensure the classification of all exported and imported products/software/technology with respect to national export control and customs lists where applicable. Primary responsibility for execution of product classifications (ECN, ECCN, HTS) will reside with Product Classification Engineers (PCEs).
Additional responsibilities
11. Promote cross-functional collaboration (Engineering, Product Management, Quality, Supplier Quality, etc.) for end-to-end continuous improvement related to trade management and trade compliance.
12. Actively participates in trade compliance training(s) organized or conducted by Group Trade Management and/or the LTCO. The need for external training shall be determined by LTCO, in consultation with the LBL manager.
Depending on the size and complexity of the Local Business, this role can be a full-time or part-time appointment, or may be clustered with a LBL TCO position in other local units.Workload to be determined by LBL Manager, in conjunction with LTCO. A single LBL TCO may also cover trade compliance at two or more LBLs in case of clustered local facilities. The role requires structural on-site presence.
• Recommended is several years of experience within the business and a good understanding of end-to-end supply chain processes, risk management and logistics.
• Functional subordinates / indirect reporting: Product Classification Engineer, when applicable.
50-75% workload
Start: Mars 2023
