Transport & Logistics Planner
2025-01-31
As a Transport & Logistics Planner, you will be responsible for order management and global deliveries, ensuring that goods reach their destination on time with the correct documentation. The role involves daily contact with internal functions, customers, and transport companies, as well as planning and booking transports. You will also handle delivery documents and supply chain matters via phone, Teams, and email.
As a key link between customers, internal departments, and logistics partners, you will ensure that processes comply with regulations and routines for quality, safety, and legal requirements. The role includes both routine tasks and problem-solving, as well as continuous improvement work.
The job takes place in a global and dynamic environment with a fast pace, requiring strong cross-functional collaboration skills. To succeed in this role, you need to be flexible and independent, with the ability to prioritize tasks efficiently. We are looking for someone who is detail-oriented, social, and comfortable following regulations and standards. Additionally, you should have a proactive approach and a strong commitment to both the team and external stakeholders.
Your responsibilities: Oversee the transport process from packed material to final delivery to the customer, including planning, booking, and monitoring.
Prepare delivery documents and review documentation from suppliers.
Ensure that deliveries comply with packaging and labeling requirements according to project needs and regulations.
Collaborate with internal project teams, suppliers, transport companies, and customer representatives to optimize the delivery flow.
Represent the logistics team in projects and take responsibility for all transport-related matters within your area.
Ensure that project timelines and transport budgets are met, and that all global and local regulations are followed.
Your background: Experience in transport, freight, and/or logistics.
Strong communication skills and fluency in English.
Strong collaboration skills and motivation to work in a multicultural and global business environment.
Structured and analytical problem-solving skills with the ability to manage multiple tasks under pressure.
Engaged, curious, and confident with a drive to challenge both yourself and the organization for continuous improvement.
Other Information
Start Date: As agreed
Location: Ludvika
Employment Type: You will work as a consultant for 12-24 months with the ambition to be hired directly by the client afterward.
