Transport and Logistics Planner
2025-07-07
The opportunity
We are looking for a Transport and Logistics Planner for our Power Quality Solutions business in Västerås.
In this role, you will be responsible for handling shipments worldwide and ensure that deliveries arrive at the destination on time with the correct documentation.
The work includes coordination with both internal stakeholders, suppliers and freight forwarders, planning and booking shipments along with producing the relevant documents for transportation. This means that you are an important link and coordinator between many parties, hence good teamwork and collaboration skills are crucial to succeed in the role.
The execution of the tasks must always follow regulations and routines regarding quality and safety as well as legal aspects. This role includes routine tasks but also problem solving and continuous improvement. The work is conducted in a fast-paced global environment, with a strong focus on cross-functional collaboration.
"With dozens of active projects across all parts of the world, you will be immersed in a multicultural, fast-paced, and flexible work environment. This is a fantastic opportunity to work at the heart of a global organization, contributing to impactful projects that shape the future of energy and infrastructure." - Nathalia Huppert, Hiring Manager
How you'll make an impact
Ensure on-time delivery of goods from packed material to delivery at site, handling the entire process from planning, booking to monitoring.
Fulfill packing, marking and shipping procedures and create shipping documents per project requirements and in compliance with local and global trade regulations.
Work together with internal project managers, suppliers, forwarders and customer representatives to ensure a smooth shipping process of Hitachi goods to site.
Ensure project timelines and transportation budgets are met.
Represent the Logistics department in project teams and keep the organization up to date on the current processes and regulations.
Establish best execution practices and contribute to ongoing initiatives within the team and drive change.
Your background
Experience or education in area of transport/logistics/shipping
Basic knowledge of logistics compliance (import and export documentation/rules)
Good communication and networking skills as well as strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Strong administration skills and capability to handle periods of high intensity with many tasks/topics ongoing
Interest in driving continuous improvement, optimizing processes and ability to adapt to changes.
Fluency in English, written and verbal, is a requirement.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Due to the summer holiday period, we will begin reviewing applications after the summer break. We kindly inform you that this may result in some delays in the recruitment process. We appreciate your patience and will get back to you in August!
Recruiting Manager Nathalia Huppert, nathalia.huppert@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting Manager Nathalia Huppert, nathalia.huppert@hitachienergy.com will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107- 38 51 42. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Renee Lundgren renee.lundgren@hitachienergy.com
