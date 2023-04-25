Transport and Logistics Administrator
ValueOne is looking for a Transport and Logistics Administrator for a consultant assignment at a manufacturing company in Västerås.
ValueOne are specialists in supply chain management, purchasing and logistics. We offer our customers services in three business areas: interim logistics and procurement consultants, recruitment of buyers and logisticians, as well as development of our customers' supply chain operations in terms of strategies, models, methods, processes, structure, and competence.
We can offer a variety of assignments at all levels within Supply Chain Management. As a consultant at ValueOne, you are part of a professional and enterprising team consisting of the leading consultants in purchasing and logistics. If you choose to join our team, you are offered:
A market salary, which you can influence yourself.
Market-leading occupational pension.
Generous health and care insurance.
Health care allowance.
Personal coaching and career advice.
Network meetings with competent colleagues and Supply Chain professionals through recurring events and lectures.
Competence development through world-leading individually tailored education and courses in Supply Chain thanks to our partnership with CIPS (www.cips.org).
The role
As Transport and Logistics Administrator you will be ensuring inbound and outbound product delivery and tracking. You will also assure that shipments are sent on time and according to defined plan and schedule. In this role you will be working is close cooperation with the Supply Chain Management team, as well as the project team.
Main tasks:
Handle the transport process from packed material to delivery at customer, including planning, booking, and monitoring.
Ask for offers from transportation companies, select the way of transport for optimum cost.
Arrange customs documents, issue shipping invoices and prepare packing lists.
Coordinate receipt of goods from suppliers, to make it ready for a later shipment.
Support during tender preparation with shipment and logistic set up and cost estimate.
Act as a point of contact for issues during transportation (damage, delays, other).
Experience and competencies
For this assignment we are looking for a person who has experience from working in a similar role. You have basic knowledge of logistics compliance (import and export documentation/ rules). You understand incoterms and different ways of packing and advantages/disadvantages for safe transport and cost optimization. Fluency in English, written and verbal, is a requirement. Knowledge in SAP is meritorious. As a person you are independent, likes to work proactively and has good communication skills.
