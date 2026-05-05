Transit Field Services Region Director
Wabtec Faiveley Nordic AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Landskrona Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Landskrona
2026-05-05
, Svalöv
, Kävlinge
, Helsingborg
, Bjuv
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Wabtec Faiveley Nordic AB i Landskrona
, Laholm
, Göteborg
, Stockholm
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Company Description
It's not just about your career... or your job title...it's about who you are and the impact you are going to make on the world. Do you want to go into uncharted waters...do things that haven't been done to make yours and someone else's life better? Wabtec has been doing that for decades and we will continue to do so! Whether it's for each other or our customers, we put always People First.
Job Description
Who will you be working with?
You will lead the regional Field Services organization, working closely with Resident Site Managers, Field Service Operations Managers, Warranty and Customer Services Managers, and Transit Resident Engineers. You will collaborate with Product Management, Services Sales, and OE/Service project teams to ensure strong customer delivery, effective warranty execution, and continuous product performance improvement.
How will you make a difference?
In this role, you will position Field Services as a key commercial and operational strength. You will deploy the Transit Field Services strategy across the region, strengthen customer intimacy and market understanding, and support project execution during warranty phases. You will optimize cost, on-time delivery, and workforce efficiency while ensuring strong feedback from the field to Product Management to improve product performance and serviceability.
What will your typical day look like?
Lead and develop the regional Field Services organization.
Deploy and track KPIs to drive quality, cost, and performance.
Implement the Transit Field Services strategy (organization, processes, tools).
Manage resource planning, budgeting, and workforce efficiency.
Support OE and Service projects during warranty and retrofit phases.
Strengthen customer relationships and ensure service delivery excellence.
Support Services Sales with customer-centric service solutions and offerings.
Drive cost optimization and OTD improvements in Field MRO activities.
Manage and develop FS leadership roles across multiple sites.
Ensure effective collaboration with Resident Engineers and project teams.
Provide structured product performance feedback (REX) to Product Management.
Qualifications
What do we want to know about you?
Engineering degree or technical qualification.
Strong experience in project management and complex operations.
Proven leadership of multi-site Field Service or operational teams.
Solid business acumen and experience in service business development.
KPI-driven, cost-focused, and customer-oriented leadership mindset.
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills.
Additional Information
What could you accomplish in a place that puts People First?
At Wabtec, it's not just about a job - it's about the impact you make. When our people come together, we're Expanding the Possible by continuously improving what we do and how we do it - for our clients and each other.
If you're ready to revolutionize how the world moves for future generations, Wabtec is the place for you.
Who are we?
Wabtec is a leading global provider of equipment, systems, digital solutions, and value-added services for the freight and transit rail sectors. Drawing on more than 150 years of experience, we are leading the way in safety, efficiency, reliability, innovation, and productivity. Whether it's freight, transit, ports, logistics, mining, industrial, or marine, our expertise, technologies, and people together - are accelerating the future of transportation. With roots that date back to George Westinghouse, Thomas Edison, and Louis Faiveley, Wabtec has always built technologies and implemented solutions for a variety of sectors that are critical to meeting the needs of customers and governments alike.
Our global team of about 30,000 employees worldwide delivers performance that moves the world forward. We're lifelong learners, obsessed with better. Learn more at www.WabtecCorp.com.
Culture powers us and the possibilities.
We believe the best ideas come from a mix of experiences and backgrounds. At Wabtec, we strive every day to create a place where everyone belongs. We're building a culture where leadership, inclusion and your unique perspective fuel progress.
We're proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome talent of all backgrounds, experiences, and identities, including race, gender, age, disability, veteran status and more. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-11-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7682472-1982029". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Wabtec Faiveley Nordic AB
(org.nr 556058-9664), https://wabtec.teamtailor.com
Andra tvärgatan 41 (visa karta
)
261 35 LANDSKRONA Jobbnummer
9892499