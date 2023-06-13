Training Specialist
Research shows that women and other under-represented groups within our industry hesitate to apply unless they tick most boxes of a role description. At H2 Green Steel, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core. We need a diverse, inclusive, and authentic team to rally behind our purpose of de-carbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
So, if you are equally passionate about our purpose yet concerned that your experience doesn't perfectly align with the qualifications stated in the job advert, we strongly encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate, either for this role - or for another upcoming role in our rapidly growing business.
About us:
H2 Green Steel is on a mission to disrupt the global steel industry by producing green steel, with the end goal of bringing down CO2 emissions to zero. By using green hydrogen and fossil-free electricity instead of coal; water and heat will be our primary emissions. By 2030, our ambition is to produce 5 million tonnes of green steel annually in our fully integrated, digitalized, and sustainable plant in Boden, located in northern Sweden - currently in construction phase. But this is just the beginning - our expertise in green hydrogen will enable us to decarbonize other industries in addition to steel, and we look forward to what's next in store for us.
We are looking for talented, innovative, and purpose-driven people to join our rapidly growing and diverse team. Our employees get to learn everyday, implement the latest technology and test and put their ideas into practice. Together, we are building an impact company with sustainability at its core - for our people, customers, investors, society, and planet.
Training Specialist
We are looking for a Training Specialist to lead our employee training initiatives through our pioneering venture with an ambitious timeline. From the end of 2023 and for many years to come, we will employ hundreds of people who want to make a difference together with us. The factory in Boden will be operational in the end of 2025 and at that time we are expecting to be around 1,500 co-workers.
This role will evolve with our organisation starting with a focus on setting up a general structure and a plan for how we train and onboard our co-workers during our work force ramp up. It's an exciting opportunity to be part of a new type of industrial company, and to shape our future way of working. You will need to be hands-on and prepared to tackle tasks well above and below your level of experience in supporting one of the largest industrial projects in the history of Sweden.
Responsibilities:
• Build, manage and coordinate training programs, primarely for our operations organization.
• Map out training plans and schedules with our key stakeholders and our main equipment suppliers
• Host and to some extent conduct training events and programs.
• Collaborate with the organization to identify and assess training needs.
• Assess training effectiveness and impact on employee skills.
• Research and stay up to date within the work area.
• Gather feedback from trainers and trainees and continuously improve our processes.
Qualifications:
• Excellent English written and oral skills.
• 2+ years of experience from coordinating training programs, or 5+ years within the field of industrial operations
• A university degree in relevant field.
• Excellent organizational and planning skills.
• Strong communication skills.
• A team player with energy and drive.
What we can offer you
If you are passionate about making actual change and having a positive impact on society and our planet, H2 Green Steel offers a unique opportunity to be part of a fun and professional team with high ambitions.
You will get the opportunity to shape your future career together with a company focusing on creating a culture where everyone can thrive and feel a sense of belonging. In the end, we know that H2 Green Steel's growth and success is dependent on our people and we can't wait to shape the future of steelmaking and other industries together as a team. Ersättning
