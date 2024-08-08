Training & technical infrastructure Engineer
2024-08-08
We are looking for a Training & technical infrastructure Engineer, who has in-depth knowledge of hardware and software configuration for substation automation equipment like relays, test equipment and ethernet switches. We are also looking for someone with knowledge in networking, applications, installation, and commissioning. You will work with an international team of experts for the mentioned tasks. Every day will bring new and interesting challenges, providing fuel for personal development. The role requires quick solution and technical expertise to support the different activities of the group.
"We are working every day at the edge of Protection & Control technology for Power Systems.Our work environment is dynamic, demanding but rewarding - you need to have a strong inner compass, natural curiosity and desire to solve problems. Are you the one that we're looking for? " Sergiu Paduraru, Manager - Technical Marketing Department
Your responsibilities
Define and maintain all training related equipment. This includes upgrading, updating and changing the product types for all relays used in training
You will have similar responsibility for computer and networking equipment, as well as for application testing equipment
Planning and executing the activities mentioned above and preparing training activities
Technical and equipment preparation for events and demos
Documentation of inventory and processes
Living Hitachi energy's core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
You have an education in Electrical Engineering
You have long (min. 5 years) practical experience from working with relay configuration setting and connectivity
You have in-depth experience in installation and commissioning
You are a structured and practical problem-solver
You are a supportive team player who contributes with your positive and proactive mindset
Good communication skills in English and Swedish are required
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 20224-08-29. Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Sergiu Paduraru, sergiu.paduraru@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Klas Koppari, +46 107- 38 13 45; Unionen: Fredrik W Nordin, +46 107-38 15 12; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Carina Riström, carina.ristrom@hitachienergy.com
