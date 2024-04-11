Training lead SAP
2024-04-11
Training lead SAP implementation
At Scania, we're embarking on an ambitious journey, transitioning from a renowned truck manufacturer to a holistic provider of sustainable transport solutions. This transformation is both exciting and complex, filled with opportunities to innovate and challenges to overcome.
Central to our success is the implementation of a modern, SAP S4-based system platform, which is the cornerstone of our Industrial ERP Backbone program (IEB). Through IEB, we're crafting the future of Scania, and you could play a pivotal role in this evolution.Within IEB we are looking for talented colleagues for our project who can contribute to the success of the IEB program in the role of Training Lead.
IEB training lead
In the dynamic role of IEB Training Lead, you will be instrumental in developing and leading comprehensive training programs for Scania users on the SAP S/4 Hana system.The role is part of the CCT team (Change, communication and training).
The Training lead tracks the training needed for the program and drives the creation of the end-user training approach and the central training material.
Main responsibilities
The type of activities that you will drive and contribute to is exemplified by to;
• drive the creation of the training approach for each release, e.g. usage of different training methods and when to train, etc.
• drive the creation of the central training material for each release, that will later be handed over to local training resources for local adaptation and translation .
• lead the sourcing of training material when needed .
• ensure end-user training of the new system is organized .
• track and analyze training need .
• plan and optimize training sessions according to the training need .
• ensure facilitation of train-the-trainer sessions.
• drive training approach and creation of training material for program tools when applicable.
Your profile
You have good communication and project management skills and experience of performance measurement and training needs with strong abilities to learn and apply concepts, principles and practices related to training. You have a proven ability to plan, evaluate and administer training.
As a person you are a team player, who has a passion for cross-collaboration and can handle operational tasks while having a strategic mindset at the same time. You have a pragmatic and situation-based approach You are open, enthusiastic and self-motivated with a positive mind and "can-do" attitude.
You will contribute in an experienced ambitious team in a high profile program in an international cross-functional environment. This is an excellent opportunity to gain experience and build skills for the future!
Your background may vary, but most importantly you have a great passion for project management and business transformation, risk management, and change & communication - where the people are at the centre. In this position you will have the possibility to work from other locations, however the position is physically located at Scania's HQ in Södertälje, Sweden
More information
If you are interested and would like to know more, please contact Tina Arnstedt, Manager, +46855380034
Application
The application shall contain CV, personal letter and certificates. Please apply through our website HR Inline/Job search at Scania as soon as possible and no later than
You can also call my colleague, Patrik Neckman who is in charge of the recruitment process itself at +46737269409 if you are wondering anything about the recruitment process.
If you feel you have a fair share of the skills for this interesting role, please apply by submitting your CV and certificates by April 28th. Please send your application as soon as possible, screening and interviews will be done continuously.
If you possess some (not necessarily all) of the requirements mentioned, we encourage you to apply with confidence. Every application is valued, and we welcome you to join us on this exciting journey of sustainability-driven innovation. Your unique skills and experiences could be a perfect fit for our team!
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
A background check might be conducted for this position.
We are looking forward to your application!
We will not post this job ad on any other job portals than the ones that are affiliated with Scania nor will we hire a consultant for this role, hence we don't want sales calls or e-mails regarding this please.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 55,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-28 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
(org.nr 556084-0976)
151 87 SÖDERTÄLJE Jobbnummer
8605683