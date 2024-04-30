Patient Centered Science Director, Cvrm Area
2024-04-30
Join our vibrant strategic R&D site in Gothenburg, Sweden or Gaithersburg, US as a Patient Centered Science (PCS) Director. Our mission is to generate impactful evidence about patient outcomes, experiences, behaviors and preferences. We aim to positively impact lives by amplifying the patient voice in healthcare decision-making. Do you want to join us on our exciting journey?
At Patient Centered Science our purpose is to generate impactful evidence about patient outcomes, experiences, behaviors and preferences. By using qualitative and quantitative methods and research, PCS supports a patient-focused drug development by identifying what is important to patients and how to best capture those patient experiences by selecting, modifying, or developing Patient Reported Outcomes (PRO) and other Clinical Outcome Assessments (COA). We support the needs of patients, as well as regulators, payers and health-care professionals and we work across the drug development phases from early phase to real world evidence studies.
What you will do
As a PCS Director, you will set and lead project-level and therapeutic area-level PRO and patient experience strategies. You will direct execution of these strategies to deliver high-quality evidence supporting products' regulatory approval, commercialization, and reimbursement. You will drive patient-focused drug development, develop and deliver projects and therapeutic area PCS strategies. You will lead evidence generation to support fit-for purpose PRO/COA and ensure PCS strategy is implemented through cross-functional collaborations. You will also lead interactions with health authorities and health agencies, disseminate PCS-related evidence in scientific publications, and drive methodological innovations that advance patient-centered science.
Essential for the role
Master's degree in relevant field (outcomes research, health services research, epidemiology, health policy or related fields)
Experience in the biopharmaceutical industry or other relevant experience
Comprehensive experience of developing and implementing patient-centered science strategies
Experience of conducting background research, landscape assessments, and literature reviews, and applying qualitative and quantitative research methods
Knowledge and experience of clinical development and/or real-world evidence
Experience of cross-functional collaboration and leading without authority
Desirable for the role
Doctoral degree in relevant field is preferred
Participating in external partnership
Experience of regulatory and health agency interactions
Experience of working within the cardiovascular, renal, or metabolic area
About AstraZeneca's Biopharmaceuticals Business Unit
At AstraZeneca's Biopharmaceuticals Business Unit, we use our unique position as medical leaders across our enterprise and the healthcare ecosystem to shape the future of Healthcare. We provide medical leadership across the whole product lifecycle - from Research & Development, to pre-launch scientific efforts and accelerating evidence based healthcare changes in the real world.
So, what's next?
Join a diverse, talented, and agile team that focuses on what really matters. We're interested in exploring the direct link between what we do, how this helps to accelerate the business and, ultimately, how this benefits peoples' lives. If this seems interesting and you want to join a team that also wants to have fun at work, take the chance to apply now!
Welcome with your application, no later than May 19, 2024. For more information about the role please contact Anna Niklasson (Patient Centered Science Group Director CVRM) at anna.niklasson@astrazeneca.com
When we put unexpected teams in the same room, we unleash bold thinking with the power to inspire life-changing medicines. In-person working gives us the platform we need to connect, work at pace and challenge perceptions. That's why we work, on average, a minimum of three days per week from the office.
Additional information
Our Gothenburg site: https://www.astrazeneca.com/our-science/gothenburg.html
Life in Gothenburg: https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
