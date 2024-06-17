Training Coordinator / Pmo Support
2024-06-17
Job DescriptionTo our clientwe are looking for a Training Coordinator / PMOSupportwho will be responsible for managing,designing, developing, coordinating and planning the execution of all training programs. In the role youwill oversee the participants' learning paths and development in projects.
PMO Support responsibilities include organizing customers internal filing system (sharepoint), booking and confirming workshops/meetings, following up with stakeholders on decisions and actions, etc.
Your main responsibilities will be:
Map out annual training plans for different user groups.
Market available training to participant groups and provide necessary information about sessions.
Conduct organization-wide training needs assessment and identify skills or knowledge gaps that need to be addressed.
Gather feedback from trainers and participants after each educational session and summarize outcomes.
Maintain updated curriculum database and training records.
Source in-house and external training facilities, catering and equipment.
Maintain communication with participants before registration through email and Sharepoint.
Maintain communication with Trainers regarding planning and execution of trainings, material etc.
Manage NextGen PLM training mailbox.
Coordinate accesses to Training environment for participants.
Qualifications You have knowledge withintraditional and modern job training methods and techniques, and you haveexperience with different projects, like system training, management training and soft-skills development.
You have a bachelor's degree in education, training, HR or related field.
You havehands-on experience coordinating multiple events in a corporate setting.
You are fluent in English and Swedish in speech and writing.
You have proficiency inMS Office, Sharepoint, OneNote and Teams.
Personal Qualities
To thrive in the role of Training Coordinator / PMO Support you have great coordination and communication skills.
Company DescripitonOur client is a Swedish multinational company that manufactures machine-driven outdoor products. They have a strong passion for innovation and environmental care.
About JobBustersJobBusters is an authorized staffing and recruitment company targeting white-collar workers and was started in 2011. We at JobBusters care about our consultants and our goal is always to build long-term relationships with both consultants and clients. Our goal is always to match our clients' dream candidates with our candidates' dream jobs!
When you join JobBustersAs a consultant at JobBusters, you can feel secure with a collective agreement, available consultant managers and committed recruiters. As a consultant, you also get access to our network of exciting companies and clients! For us, it is important that you as a consultant feel comfortable, feel a sense of security and community with us as an employer. We offer an occupational pension, salary change and the option of flexpension. You also get access to our benefits portal, where in addition to wellness allowance you have access to lots of discounts and offers in wellnes, home and leisure, transport, healthcare and much more! Your well-being is of the highest priority for us, and we therefore offer you as an employee Corporate Health Care to deal with all the challenges of everyday life, both at work and in private life
Full time, office hours. For this role it is possible to work remotely in Sweden. Our client wishes to start around 2024-08-12 and the assignment is expected to run until 2024-12-31 with possibility of extension. You will be employed by JobBusters as a consultant with our exciting client. Send in your application in English (preferably in Word format) as soon as possible, as interviews take place continuously.
