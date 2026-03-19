Training and Adoption Lead - Generative AI
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2026-03-19
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress. As a member of our team, you thrive in a truly diverse and inclusive workplace based on care and empowerment. You are here to make a difference. Constantly building bridges to the future with sustainable solutions that have an impact on our planet's most urgent problems. Making the world a better place. Every day
About this role:
In this role you will support team of Center of Excellence within AI for the implementation of training programs for generative AI Technologies and make sure they are adopted across the business in productive ways.
Key Responsibilities:
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Develop Training Programs: Design and implement training programs focused on generative AI technologies, ensuring that employees understand the basics, benefits, and applications of generative AI.
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Change Management: Lead change management initiatives to support adoption of generative AI across the organization. This includes developing change management plans, conducting impact assessments, and providing ongoing support to employees.
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Communication: Together with the communications department, develop and execute communication strategies to keep employees informed about generative AI projects, progress, and benefits.
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Stakeholder Engagement: Collaborate with key stakeholders, including department heads, IT, and HR, to ensure alignment and support for generative AI initiatives.
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Monitoring and Evaluation: Monitor the effectiveness of training programs and change management initiatives, gathering feedback and making necessary adjustments to improve outcomes.
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Ethical Use and Compliance: Ensure that all training and change management activities adhere to Alfa Laval's ethical guidelines and compliance requirements related to AI and data privacy.
Qualifications:
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Bachelor's degree in a relevant field (e.g., Computer Science, Information Technology, Business Administration, Human Resources).
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Experience in training and/or change management
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Good understanding of generative AI technologies and their applications.
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Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
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Ability to work collaboratively with cross-functional teams.
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Strong project management skills.
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Ability to adapt to a rapidly changing technological landscape.
Preferred Qualifications:
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Experience in the early stages of technology adoption and implementation.
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Knowledge of AI governance and ethical considerations.
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Certification in change management
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position in a global, open, and friendly environment. Your work will have a true impact on Alfa Laval's future success. The nature of the job also means that you will cooperate closely with many different parts of our organization, building both a broad business knowledge as well as a global network of colleagues.
For union information, please contact:
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna,
Monica Anderberg, Unionen,
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna,
Applications will be reviewed continuously as they come, so please send yours as soon as possible and no later than 30th January 2025.
Please remember due to the holiday period we can be slightly delayed with our handling of your applications
Applications sent directly via email will be disregarded without notice due to GDPR.
We are looking forward to your application. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "96900412d7e583c7". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Jobbnummer
9808606