Trainee Patent Attorney (745634)
Ericsson AB / Juristjobb / Stockholm Visa alla juristjobb i Stockholm
2024-03-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Job Title: Trainee Patent Attorney
Join our Team
About this opportunity
The world is changing at a rapid speed with 5G, cloud computing and AI, crafting new ways for Information and Telecommunication technology (ICT) to shape the world we are living in. Ericsson's world class Intellectual Property & Licensing organization now gives you the opportunity to be a part of the journey by joining our award-winning 3-year Patent Attorney Trainee Program.
Are you a new M.Sc. or Ph.D. graduate or young graduate professional within any of the ICT-technologies then you are our ideal candidate, and we are looking forward to meet you!
What you will do
Our promise to you is that we will guide you on your journey to become a world-class patent attorney at the forefront of Hi-Tech and pave your path to become a European Patent Attorney. This involves training in law (no prior legal knowledge required), technology and secondment in a patent law firm/patent office. You will be at the forefront of technological development and become a specialist in helping inventors protect their technological ideas and get a fair return on invested R&D. Once you are a full-fledged patent attorney, you will have the skill to help inventors extract patentable ideas and become a master in evaluating inventions, drafting and prosecuting patent applications before patent offices, and dealing with commercialization of IPR.
Ericsson is a truly international ICT company with a very successful IPR & Licensing organization. We are thus able to provide unique insights into the profession; which insights cannot be found anywhere else.
You will be expected to
Exhibit a very curious mind towards innovation in general
Be excellent in English in both speech and writing
Be a team-player who develops by both taking and giving feedback
Have an eye for details
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity! The chance to use your skills and creativity to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build never seen before solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Application:
We look forward to receiving your application in English. Please note we cannot accept applications via email.
Desired start date: 1st September 2024
Location for this role: Kista, Stockholm, Sweden
For specific questions please contact Recruiter: Monika Nowicka monika.nowicka@ericsson.com
We welcome the opportunity to meet you! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258)
Torshamnsgatan 23 (visa karta
)
164 40 KISTA Arbetsplats
Ericsson Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Ericsson AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8540879