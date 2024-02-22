Trainee, CB Product Line
Kalmar keeps global trade moving. Our innovative solutions contribute to every fourth container movement in the world and help transform the future of cargo handling. We believe in collaboration, delivering on our promises and that people make the difference.
Do you want to make your next move count? With us, you can
We are seeking four motivated trainees to join our Counter Balanced (CB) Division located in Ljungby, Sweden, offering potential for a hybrid work arrangement. As a trainee, you will report directly to the Head of Product Line.
This role presents an excellent opportunity to gain experience in the Product line in an international company, tailed to your studies and interest.
Main tasks and responsibilities
In this role, you will engage in collaborative efforts with the CB Product Line, responsible for our product offering and encompassing six functions: Product Management, Product Quality, Product Support, Project Management, Order Management and Pricing. Your responsibilities will span various processes, affording you the opportunity to contribute to and cultivate aspects of the business aligned with your educational background and professional interests. Tasks may include data monitoring, diverse business analyses, and other supportive functions.
What you'll need to succeed
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
Pursuing a University degree, preferably in Engineering, Economics or equivalent .
Demonstrated ability in business development, preferably within similar industries.
The following are considered assets:
Experience in similar industries.
Strong interest in innovation and customer solutions.
Work experience in Customers service.
You have strong collaboration capabilities and effective networking skills as well as change management and personnel management. You are a strong communicator, business driven and fluent in English, both written and spoken.
You will be part of
