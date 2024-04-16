Trademark Paralegal - RightHub
Testhuset Urval & Utveckling AB / Juristjobb / Hagfors Visa alla juristjobb i Hagfors
2024-04-16
, Munkfors
, Sunne
, Torsby
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Testhuset Urval & Utveckling AB i Hagfors
, Munkfors
, Sunne
, Torsby
, Filipstad
eller i hela Sverige
At RightHub, we want to create the best and most modern platform in the world for connecting stakeholders in the global IP market. We are currently 80 employees in the group with offices in Sweden, Denmark, England, and the USA. Do you want to be part of our continued journey?
Our clients are companies as well as technology and law firms that work with innovation and brand creation. In addition to our service team that helps our customers with their ongoing cases, we have a large group of IT developers who continuously develop our IT platform.
Our goal is to become the industry's best workplace with the most satisfied customers, and we hope that you want to contribute to this goal.
We are now looking for a trademark paralegal to strengthen our team.
About the role
As a trademark paralegal at RightHub, you get to join our journey to become the world's best in outsourcing qualified IP services. The demand for our services is greater than ever, which creates opportunities for development and to be involved in shaping your role with us.
In this position, you will have contact with customers from various industries and will support them with qualified IP administration. It can be about everything from docketing and general deadline management, to advanced paralegal work where you are responsible for all the various action points connected to IP matters.
You will also take an active role in the development of our services and how they are connected to our different software platforms.
This role is within RightHub Services with a base in Hagfors, Sweden. We are positive about you residing in any location and offer the opportunity to work from home to a large extent.
About you
In the role as a trademark paralegal, we see that you are structured, ensure customer satisfaction and contribute to creating the best workplace. You are expected to nurture customer relations by, among other things, communicating with customers and authorities both in Sweden and abroad. We also value that you are driven and have the desire to develop yourself as well as the company.
We see that you have an education or experience in qualified IP administration and that you express yourself well in English in speech and writing. If you have knowledge in other languages it is an advantage.
What do we offer?
We offer you a job in a growing company with big ambitions. With us, you get to work in an innovative company that want to make a real difference in the IP industry. We strive to have the most satisfied employees and the most satisfied customers. You get the opportunity to shape an employment that works for you.
Other information
Selection and interviews are ongoing
Deadline for applications: April 30
Location: Flexible
Scope: Full-time
Start: According to agreement
Selection is ongoing, you are more than welcome to submit your application.
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Emma Carlsten on +46 70 209 70 06 or emma.carlsten@righthub.com Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Testhuset Urval & Utveckling AB
(org.nr 556874-0491), https://tacting.com/ Arbetsplats
Tacting Jobbnummer
8616257