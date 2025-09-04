Traction Control Engineer
2025-09-04
Traction Control Engineer
We are now looking for an experienced consultant in traction control for a technical development assignment with our client in the railway industry. The assignment is part of a larger development initiative and aims to further develop and test functionality in the control system related to power supply equipment (PSW) for the trains of the future. The role is based in Västerås and performed on-site.
About the Assignment As a consultant, you will work in the traction control product team with a focus on developing and verifying PSW functionality. You will replace an existing consultant and play a key role in ensuring continuity and delivery within ongoing projects. The work follows the established development process (ENG-RS-VST-PRO-002) and is linked to the strategic EOS program. Your contributions will have an impact on several order projects - including IR50, ANP Monorail, and ANP Commuter.
To succeed in this role, we believe you have: - 3-7 years of experience in a similar technical role within control systems or embedded systems - Documented experience in developing and testing technical functionality, preferably related to electric drive, traction, or control systems - The ability to work according to structured development processes - Strong collaboration skills and experience working in cross-functional teams
Meritorious experience includes: System development within the railway or automotive industry Work within international development projects Tools and methods related to functional validation and testing Ersättning
