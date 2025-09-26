Tour guide for sled dog tours
Petter Karlsson Sleddogs / Resevärdsjobb / Storuman Visa alla resevärdsjobb i Storuman
2025-09-26
, Sorsele
, Vilhelmina
, Malå
, Lycksele
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Petter Karlsson Sleddogs i Storuman
We are the Team Petter Karlsson Sleddogs in Slussfors, Sweden. Right on our doorstep is Sweden's largest nature reserve: Vindelfjällen Nature Reserve. With 565,000 hectares, lakes, mountains up to 1700 metres, it offers the ideal environment for training our sled dogs, especially as we have 6 months of snow a year. Petter has been active in professional racing for over 20 years and is one of the most successful mushers in the world. In addition to the professional sport, we also offer multi-day tours for international guests to share the unique experience of sledding. And this is where you come in!
We are looking for a Sleddog guide for our multiday tours.
YOUR TASKS
responsible for the running of our 5-day overnight tours with up to 4 guests (about 4 tours/month)
this includes preparing the sledges, packing the food parcels and food for the dogs
work in the kennel between tours
Requirements
experience in a kennel is mandatory (ideally already as a guide)
positive interaction with guests
high degree of independence and a sense of responsibility (you are solely responsible for your guests and approx. 25 dogs during the tour)
very good knowledge of English
Class B driving licence
First aid training (not older than 1 year at the start of work)
Start: from 15 November 2025
End: 15 Maj 2026
Location: Slussfors, Sweden Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Ansökan som Hundspannsguide". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Petter Karlsson Sleddogs
Ängsvägen 12 (visa karta
)
923 97 SLUSSFORS Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
Karlsson Sleddogs, Petter Kontakt
Anna Berli booking@petterkarlson.com Jobbnummer
9529601