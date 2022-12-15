Total Rewards Specialist, Ikano Bank
2022-12-15
We are looking for a Total Rewards Specialist to join our People Delivery Team in the People and Communications function. If you are a self-starting team player with a sharp mind and great communication skills, we are looking for you. You have the ability to dig into details while keeping the bigger picture in scope and at the same time can adapt easily in a fast-paced, ever-changing environment.
Location for this role is in any of the Ikano markets, Finland (Helsinki), Denmark(Copenhagen), Sweden(Malmö), Poland(Warzaw), Norway(Oslo), UK(Nottingham) or Germany(Wiesbaden).
Let's make a difference for the many people
To be successful as a Total Rewards Specialist you need to be attentive to details and have your strength in analytical thinking. You have proven your ability to simplify complexity to a degree that it is easily understood and adopted by non-experts. Therefore, you have great communication skills towards all levels of an organization and pair that with being an attentive listener.
The role
You will define, establish and maintain the Ikano Bank Total Reward offering in a sustainable way, in line with our values and principles. Equal, fair and inclusive are the guiding stars. This includes securing Ikano Bank competitiveness on the job market by supporting all functions with insights on benchmarking, business practice and standard benefits applicable. You will maintain and evolve our compensation & benefits governance setup, ensuring compliance with laws and regulations in all markets regarding compensation and benefits practice. Developing and adapting Ikano Bank's job architecture framework is key for the strategic total rewards and people processes journey. Supporting financial reporting and annual processes such as remuneration audits are part of your job role as well as collaboration on projects. From a deep business needs insights, pair with great experience of best market practice you will design and review variable remunerations schemes, improve our benefits landscape and optimize our performance-based pay approach. You are connecting the dots by applying your multi-year experience in compensation and benefits paired with a strong business mindset.
You will report to the Head of People Delivery and be a part of the People & Communications community. Together in the team we deliver support the business through an efficient digital process and system landscape, secure a robust governance and compliance and create a great total rewards offer to our employees.
Responsibilities:
• Define, establish and maintain the Ikano Bank Total Reward Framework/Offering in a sustainable way, in line with our values and principles. Equal, fair and inclusive are the guiding stars
• Secure Ikano competitiveness on the job market by supporting the markets and functions with insights on remuneration benchmarking, business practice and standard benefits applicable
• Advice the HR function and business leaders in job evaluation, remuneration setting and compensation relevant topic.
• Ensure compliance towards laws and regulations within all markets regarding compensation and benefits practice and governance
• Design new and administrate existing variable remuneration schemes
• Manage and develop Ikano Bank 's job architecture framework and attributed salary banding
• Drive the development of compensation planning, pay for performance as well as skill-based pay
• Prepare the annual remuneration risk analysis and publication of the annual report on information on remuneration
• Support regulatory reporting requirements and audits
• Secure a common approach on annual salary reviews, benefits landscape and variable remuneration
• Project support for own area of expertise
Experience and qualifications:
• Experienced in building offering structures including variable remuneration schemes
• Broad experience in job evaluation, preferably IPE (Mercer)
• Experienced in creating and evolving a job architecture framework and connecting it to people processes
• Good understanding of regulatory requirements concerning remuneration of the financial service industry
• Multi-year experience in compensation and benefits in a multi-national company or a consultancy firm
• Degree in business administration or comparable
• Ability to influence and impact through indirect leadership
• Used to work in a banking or financial services environment
• Excellent English in verbal and written
Are you the one for Ikano?
You have a strong and conceptual mind but like just as much to roll up your sleeves and put the plans into action. You get energy from understanding and working with business needs and creating simple and effective solutions and offerings.
We reach results by working together. You will be part of a small, internationally based team of subject matter experts.
We want our customers, partners and co-workers to choose us for what we stand for, what we deliver and how we deliver it. Three basic values guide our work: common sense and simplicity, working together and daring to be different. These values should feel natural to you.
Join us - together we will find a better way
Welcome to apply before 15/01/2023. Please note that we are unable to accept any applications via email. Make sure you send your application as soon as possible as we will be looking at applications throughout the period and may close the recruitment earlier.
We respectfully decline any contact from recruitment or advertisement agencies.
Questions?
Welcome to contact Nils Offenhäuser, Head of People Delivery (nils.offenhaeuser@Ikano.de)
About Ikano Bank AB (publ)
Ikano Bank creates possibilities for better living by offering simple, fair and affordable services, enabling a healthy economy for the many people. Our offer includes savings and loan products for consumers, sales support services for retailers, and leasing and factoring solutions for businesses. We conduct business in Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the UK, Poland, Germany and Austria. Ikano Bank is a part of the Ikano Group who owns 51 % of Ikano Bank. Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer representing about 90% of IKEA retail sales and operates IKEA sales channels under franchise agreements with Inter IKEA Systems B.V., owns the remaining 49 % of the Bank. Ikano Bank's head office is located in Malmö, Sweden and the company is registered in Älmhult, Sweden where the business was once founded. Ersättning
