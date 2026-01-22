Total Rewards Analyst
Job Description
As a Total Rewards Analyst, you will act as a trusted expert in data management, reporting, and insights. You will be a key contributor to the successful execution of core rewards programs, deliver different types of compensation data analysis and prepare market and trend reporting. You will ensure the optimal use of the systems and tools used by Total Rewards and actively lead their updates and preparation for key rewards processes. As a Total Rewards Analyst, you will also secure data governance and ways of working within the area of total rewards by delivering documentation and working procedures for used systems and data management. Through impactful reporting, data analysis, and visually compelling presentations, you will translate insights into stories that support decision-making, enhance transparency, and drive better reward outcomes across the organization.
WHAT YOU'LL DO
Foundational:
Drive the total rewards agenda for systems and data, by leading various initiatives in the area, securing global multi-brand and multi-function reach.
Support in various compensation related projects on a need basis through partnership and collaboration.
Responsible for creating and maintaining compensation and job-related tools, master files and data inventories.
Support technical or analytical rewards deliveries to the wider HR community, upon request.
Data, Reporting & Analytics:
Audit and analyse external and internal market data, trends, and insights to provide proactive Total Reward advice to business leaders and HR.
Facilitate data preparation and provides support for Global Role framework review and calibration exercises across the Group.
Perform audits of job-related information in systems and initiates review or clean-up exercises. ·
Perform regular audits and analysis of employee compensation to ensure regulatory compliance and internal equity across positions.
Annual Cycle Activities:
Create and update working templates, compensation models and systems required for the implementation of key rewards deliverables as the Annual Salary Review process, Salary Increase Budget process, Salary Structures creation, etc.
Process large amounts of data and perform internal employee and external market compensation data analysis during key rewards processes as market benchmarking, survey submission, market data analysis, salary structure reviews, internal equity analysis.
Systems:
Act as a super-user for all systems and tools used for total rewards deliveries.
Take a leading role during technical set-up for the Annual Salary Review and other key rewards processes.
Initiate system updates to secure global consistency.
Secure that salary setting principles are embedded into systems, processes, and ways of working.
Develop guidelines and ways of working with systems, data and rewards tools.
Communicate those to total rewards, managers, and HR community where relevant and facilitate trainings on topics concerning systems and data.
Provide systems and analytical support to other Total Rewards Managers and Specialists as required, within several areas of total rewards.
Research and facilitate implementation of new system functionalities, rewards insights and analytics, dashboards, and reports to improve colleague experience and HR and Leaders capabilities.
Support audits and general quality assurance processes.
Compliance:
Drive Group governance and compliance by securing proper and updates instructions, frameworks, processes and governance of compensation and employee data.
Keep well-informed and maintain overview of all current and pending local laws and regulations that pertains to compensation and ensures compliance.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
As a Total Rewards Analyst you will be part of the Central People Organization of H&M Group, and will report to Manager Rewards. You will work in close collaboration with Rewards Experts and other Total Rewards Analysts in the team and will engage with the broader global rewards community.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with:
Bachelor's Degree in information technologies, data sciences, statistics, economics, engineering, or related discipline is required.
Minimum 2 years' experience of working with data, analytics and reporting, process automations, or systems.
Experience of having worked with business and employee data, preferably HR Reporting and Analytics.
Strong proficiency in working with large amounts of data and presenting results, advanced Excel Skills, including Power Pivot, Power Query.
Very good knowledge of MS 365, experienced Power BI user
Experience with Workday, SuccessFactors, SAP, Cornerstone or other HRM System.
Analytical and numerical skills. Data storytelling and the ability to translate data analyses into understandable terms in order to influence a business decision or action.
Ability to effectively handle numerous tasks simultaneously within time constraints
Written and verbal communication skills
Proactive and solution-oriented mindset
Planning & Organizing skills
Ability to work in a team or independently on assigned projects.
Ability to deal with ambiguity while juggling multiple priorities.
Strong attention to detail, and ability to work with highly sensitive and confidential material.
Additional Information
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees at H&M Group attractive benefits with extensive development opportunities around the globe. All our employees receive a staff discount card, usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. Brands covered by the discount are H&M (Beauty and Move included), COS, Weekday, Monki, H&M HOME, & Other Stories, ARKET. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here. Så ansöker du
