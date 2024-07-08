Tools Software Developer
Are you ready to make electrifying connections? Help us to design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of the Volvo Group Trucks Technology team, you will help us accelerate our journey by engineering exciting next-gen technologies with a global reach. Be part of our evolution as we strengthen our team. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact.
Shaping tomorrow's technology
At Vehicle Technology, we are passionate about shaping tomorrow's technology to create excellent sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions to make the world a better place for future generations. We provide innovative, safe, and driver-friendly solutions, we develop top-quality services, and we make our customer operations more efficient by using excellent data insights. We support the Volvo Group engineering community with innovative tools and methods.
At Vehicle Software Factory, a part of Vehicle Technology, our mission is to provide the best development toolchain in the automotive business for our Software Developers in Volvo Group Trucks Technology. And in this way, we can bring new products to the market quicker than our competition. We believe that working with Software is a creative process and it should be fast! The engineers should focus on the technical challenges of our products and not the shortcomings of our development tools or processes.
What you will do
We are looking for a developer to strengthen our efforts to align our development environment in the ecosystem across Volvo GTT (Group Trucks Technology). As a Developer of the tools support team in the Vehicle Software Factory, you and your team will focus on enabling development teams to transition from localized development workflows to one development ecosystem.
Some of your tasks will be:
Develop applications and software solutions to enable developers in their day to day.
Automate flows to improve efficiency and traceability.
Align the tool landscape into fewer applications, used across Volvo GTT in a similar way.
Know your user! Everything is in connection with talking with the product development teams and understanding their needs.
Who are you?
You are open-minded and proactive, always structured and driven to take the lead in topics that belong to your team. You feel comfortable working both in a team and individually, leading yourself in your tasks while also contributing to and helping others in your team. You have a genuine interest in software development and enjoy creating tools to support product development.
In addition, you have:
A university degree in software engineering, IT, or other relevant education.
Proven experience in developing tools, scripts, and applications using programming languages like Python.
Developing and enforcing best coding practices, like testing your own tools, and working with static code analysis, among others.
Knowledge of systems for developing towards CI/CD, like Bitbucket and Jenkins and regardless of OS (Windows or Linux).
Knowledge of AUTOSAR classic. It is great if you have developed tools for it but if you have been part of developing AUTOSAR applications or basic software is also great.
It's a plus if you have knowledge of:
Build tools like Gradle, Bazel, and CMake.
Docker, Shell scripting.
Cloud systems, like Azure and AWS.
SIL and MIL systems.
Vector tooling.
Model-Based Development tools, especially Matlab/Simulink, and code generating tools like TargetLink.
What can we offer?
We can offer you the opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment, which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment giving the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from different cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Last application date: July 20th, 2024.
Location: Gothenburg, Sweden.
Positions: 2.
For information about the recruitment process, please contact Elif Saglik, Talent Acquisition Partner, at elif.saglik@consultant.volvo.com
.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
