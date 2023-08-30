Tools and Process Developer, Manufacturing
Are you an analytic, collaborative, and structured process developer with a passion for driving improvements in systems, IT tools and ways of working, then we have the dream job for you!
Who is your future team?
The Manufacturing organization 's task is to assure that manufacturing of Axis' products is performed with repeatable and right quality, at a competitive cost. We drive the production agenda and develop long-term manufacturing capabilities and capacity. The team's responsibility is to assure competitive production costs and sufficient mid to long term manufacturing capacity. Join a team of skilled and dedicated professionals who greatly contribute to our company's success!
What you'll do here as Tools and Process Developer?
Through internal and external collaboration and networking, you will:
* Identify and drive improvements and efficiencies in processes, systems and IT tools used when assuring competitive production cost and sufficient mid to long term manufacturing capacity.
* Support Axis Manufacturing team in taking the next steps in our digitization transformation by for instance defining functional requirements when we order or develop new IT tools or applications needed.
* Be an active contributor in the development of the department by sharing ideas, benchmarks and best practices.
* Lead exciting projects and workshops across several departments.
* Represent the team in Axis internal process forums.
* Be the owner of developed business intelligence applications, which entails maintaining a dialogue with both developers at the IT department and users, and bridge potential gaps in how these two groups communicate.
Furthermore, you will:
* Develop relevant documentation of processes and instructions.
* Develop KPI 's to track process efficiencies, goal achievements and master data accuracy.
Who are you?
We believe that you are a relationship builder who enjoys working together in a team. You are analytic, well-structured and result oriented, with a keen interest in continuous improvements of processes and ways of working. When an improvement is achieved, you don't settle until the documentation is ready, users are trained and all changes implemented.
We also believe that you have the ability to process and analyze big amount of data to support fact-based decisions within the team. You have good understanding of manufacturing and supply chain processes as well as excellent communication skills.
We'd love to hear that you have:
* A degree in Industrial Economy, Business, Supply Chain Management or similar.
* Minimum 2 years of experience within supply chain process development from international companies.
* Excellent MS Office skills.
* Deep experience from working with data analytics or business intelligence tools like Qlik. Some experience from developing applications is a plus, but not mandatory.
* Experience from working in ERP systems.
* Experience from digitization of processes and tools.
What Axis have to offer
In exchange for your dedication Axis can offer you an innovative and global organization with an environment where you can develop both professionally and as an individual. You will have a great opportunity to make a difference to our business.
Ready to Act?
