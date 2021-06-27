Tin-smith/Plater - Ouazzani Invest AB - Murarjobb i Stockholm
Tin-smith/Plater
Ouazzani Invest AB / Murarjobb / Stockholm
2021-06-27

You will work at larger construction sites in the Stockholm area togheter with other English and Swedish speaking workers, so you need to at least speak good English. We believe that you take responsibility, have integrity and social competence and work well with others in a group. You will work as a tin-smith/plater in the Stockholm region on various locations with for example roofing.

Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-27

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-27

Adress
Ouazzani Invest AB
Magnus Ladulåsgatan 48
11827 Stockholm

Jobbnummer
5832044

