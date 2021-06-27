Tin-smith/Plater - Ouazzani Invest AB - Murarjobb i Stockholm

Prenumerera på nya jobb hos Ouazzani Invest AB

Ouazzani Invest AB / Murarjobb / Stockholm2021-06-27You will work at larger construction sites in the Stockholm area togheter with other English and Swedish speaking workers, so you need to at least speak good English. We believe that you take responsibility, have integrity and social competence and work well with others in a group. You will work as a tin-smith/plater in the Stockholm region on various locations with for example roofing.2021-06-27Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-07-27Ouazzani Invest ABMagnus Ladulåsgatan 4811827 Stockholm5832044