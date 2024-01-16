Time Study Engineer - Car Service Business
2024-01-16
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
About us
Car Service Business is a unit within Volvo Cars. Part of our responsibility is to create a user-friendly owner experience around current and future cars in Volvo's portfolio.
Service Technology operates in Car Service Business, responsible for making life less complicated for consumers by supplying service providers with safe, sustainable and efficient car service technology solutions in the areas of spare parts, maintenance & repair instructions as well as tools & equipment.
The environment we operate in is undergoing a great transformation, not only from a vehicle technology perspective, but also how our customers set expectations on the complete experience around mobility.
We work with a responsibility that goes all the way from creation of technical service solutions to information creation and implementation in the markets. Our ambition is to be the preferred supplier of spare parts and service to our retailers and customers and thereby actively contribute to creating the best car usage experience.
About the position
We are looking for a skilled Time Study Engineer to produce standard times, used by service technicians globally. Our production content includes parts information, standard times, service information and repair methods.
Main communication channel is through Vehicle Information & Diagnostics for Aftersales (VIDA). We also evaluate new production ideas, concepts, technology and commercial performance.
What you will do
Your tasks are to produce and maintain standard times for the service and repair instructions. Predominately, you will spend most of the time in the office producing Volvo Standard Time information and when required use our internal workshop to validate this information.
You and your skills
• You have bachelor's degree or corresponding knowledge obtained by practical experience.
• You have excellent cross-functional working skills and experience from working with vehicles in workshop or equivalent.
• Experience from Agile way of working is meritorious.
• Have experience in using VIDA, VF11, TIE, KDP, Team Center or similar systems is meritorious.
• Fluent in English both written and spoken are mandatory.
On a personal level
For this position, you need to have a very good communication and cross-functional working skill. You have a drive, and desire for continuous improvements in your daily work. A sense for good logic and structured way of working will be important in this role, as well as a high ability to work in teams, individually and multicultural.
How to learn more and apply
If you have any questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Hiring Manager Johan Jonson at johan.jonson@volvocars.com
.
For questions regarding the recruitment process, please contact Senior Recruiter, Pedram Yousefi at pedram.yousefi@volvocars.com
.
Kindly register your application as soon as possible but not later than 30/01-2024.
