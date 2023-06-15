Thesis Worker within R&D: Be Part of the Sustainable Future!
2023-06-15
Are you a curious student looking for an exciting place to carry out your thesis work? Does the idea of being part of an innovative and sustainable scale-up sound interesting? Then come, join our team and take part of the Epishine journey as a thesis worker within R&D!
About Epishine
Epishine was founded on the basis of more than 30 years of research in organic electronics, photovoltaics and the development of our breakthrough manufacturing process within printed indoor solar cells. This unique manufacturing process provides industry-leading efficiency in low light conditions. Our first product is a small, thin and flexible indoor solar cell, printed on recyclable plastic that is easily integrated into wireless products where it converts light into electricity.
Epishine's vision is to make our planet more sustainable. Nothing less and nothing more. Our mission is to be at the forefront of printed organic solar cells and, in a series of phases, offer the world's most scalable, resource-efficient, and affordable solar cell. Our company was founded in 2016 and consists of dedicated teams working together at our headquarters in Linköping, Sweden. To learn more about Epishine's work and vision, go to www.epishine.com
The assignment
Epishine is now looking for students that would like to carry out their diploma thesis work in our R&D lab. The work will be concentrated around experimental development of organic electronic materials. The over-arching aim is to improve photovoltaic cells performance and thus accelerate the transition of the global energy market towards zero emissions. Together we will custom tailor a specific topic that combines your skillset with our needs.
Who are we looking for?
You are a student who is planning to do your thesis diploma work during spring of 2023. You have an educational background in engineering, physics, chemistry or similar, and you have a clear technical interest. You have a passion for sustainability and you want to make an impact.
Moreover, you are a social person who thrives in a diverse culture where we have a lot of fun. You are an energetic and motivated team player who loves to solve problems. You are also able to work independently and drive your own work forward. Further, since you'll be working on the forefront of organic electronics you realize that the work will be more exploration driven rather than executing a pre-determined plan.
Lab experience is beneficial but not a requirement. Your personality is what matters!
Application Procedure
We work with ongoing selection so don't wait to apply! We agree on the start date and duration of the thesis work.
