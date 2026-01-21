Thesis Work - Acoustically transparent wind tunnels for vehicle testing
About the Thesis
MSc Thesis proposal at Volvo Group
(30 ECTS credits/student) during spring 2026.
Acoustically transparent wind tunnels for vehicle testing
Acoustically transparent wind tunnels enable cost-effective studies of flow-generated sound, such as wind noise around the cab of a truck. The walls of the wind tunnel control the flow but are designed to be acoustically "transparent". Placed in an already existing acoustic room, accurate acoustic measurements can then be carried out outside the tunnel in a simple way. The project aims to achieve a solution that is easy to construct, with available materials, that produces results with engineering precision. The proposed method has the potential to reduce both costs and lead time in the development manifold.
Scope of the project:
• Litterature survey - state of the art and possible engineering solutions
• Simple modelling
• First experiments with material candidates
• Report
This work is suitable for one or two students. The candidates should have taken courses in acoustics and preferably aeroacoustics.
Your profile:
• One or two Master's student(s) in mechanical, applied physics or electrical engineering. The candidates should have taken courses in acoustics and preferably aeroacoustics.
• Knowledge in MATLAB or Python
• Good knowledge in signal processing
• Good hands-on capability and knowledge in measurement technique is beneficial
The work can be conducted either at Volvo Technology in Gothenburg or at KTH Stockholm.
Ready for the next move?
If you want to make a real impact in your career, the transportation business is where you want to be. For more information please contact: University supervisors: Mikael Karlsson at KTH kmk@kth.se
Industry supervisors: Theresia Manns at Volvo GTT theresia.manns@volvo.com
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
