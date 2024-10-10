Thesis project - Application of roughness elements for effective energy
2024-10-10
The project is to be performed at Vattenfall R&D.
Thesis background/subject/assignment
Compared with many other countries where high dams dominate, we have a large number of low- and medium-head facilities. With the revised design floods for many existing dams, the spilway chutes will experience higher discharges than before. This requires effective energy dissipation so that the river erosion downstream does not aggravate. To blast and excavate in an existing chute is never preferred. Instead, to introduce/add bed roughness elements is an efficient method to achieve this. This can be used separately or in combination with a stilling basin (energy dissipator).
The project deals with innovative chute roughness solutions for enhanced chute energy dissipation. By doing so, the flow impacts downstream are reduced at both low and high flood discharges.
Thesis goal/purpose
Based experimental data from Vattenfall R&D Älvkarleby, CFD mdeling is performed to evaluate chute roughness arrangements for enhanced hydraulic performance at high discharges and to mitigate downstream imapcts on river ecosystem even at low och medium spillway discharges. The project aims to achieve the following goals. (a) to get familiar with experimental procedure, roughness element design etc. (b) Through CFD modeling, to clarify turbulence flow structures and efficiency improvement at the roughness elements; (c) To enhance the understanding of chute spillway energy dissipation;
This assignment is for one student or two.
Execution
With an ongoing laboratory model in the background, the study is executed with the help of CFD modeling with ANSYS FLUENT. The previous model tests will be reviewed. Typical flow cases are simulated so as to map the turbulence flow structures and improvement in energy dissipation.
For the students
To get familiar with the ongoing dam-safety projects in the country
To learn about hydraulic model tests
To learn the fundamental knowledge of CFD
To develop CFD skills for modeling of chute spillway flows
The project consists of the following aspects.
Background and literature review
Data collection (spillway geometry and flows from laboratory)
Learning of CFD techniques
CFD model setup with experimental verification
CFD simulations, result analyses etc.
Report writing
Qualifications
We are looking for a student to join our journey towards a fossil free future. You are soon to be graduated from your academic studies. You also identify yourself with our principles: active, open, positive and safe.
Education - proper background is university education in civil (hydraulic) engineering, engineering physics or similar disciplines.
Scope - the project corresponds to a 30 hp diploma work.
Very good command of written English is required.
Strong interests in hydropower, dam safety and hydraulic engineering.
The time of execution should be within four (4) months, accomplished before the end of 2025.
Additional Information
More information
Start of assignment - January 2025 or by agreement
Location - Älvkarleby, Stockholm or by agreement
Application - a combined document with your CV (with complete contact information) and cover letter, explaining your interest for hydropower. University grades are also to be submitted in the application.
Deadline - the deadline for application is 2024-12-08. Incoming applications are processed on a running basis and the vacancy is filled as long a suitable candidate is found (the announce is then removed). This is the reason why you should not wait to the deadline to send in your application.
Contact person and supervisor at Vattenfall - James Yang, james.yang@vattenfall.com
, phone 070-2723 200. Inquiry can be made by phone.
