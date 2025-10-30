Thesis: Developing A Scalable Nearshoring Business Model For Knightec Group
2025-10-30
High-Level Description This master's thesis aims to develop a scalable and standardized nearshoring business model for Knightec Group, enabling multiple offices to deliver cost-efficient, high-quality solutions through European-based delivery teams.
Project Description The project will analyze Knightec Group's current nearshoring setup, which is currently applied in a single assignment, and explore how it can be expanded into a repeatable and scalable business concept. The work will include:
Mapping and evaluating the existing nearshoring case and internal delivery structure
Conducting a benchmarking study of nearshoring models within the consulting industry in Europe
Performing market research on cost levels, delivery structures, and competitive positioning
Developing a scalable business model (e.g., Business Model Canvas) adapted to Knightec Group's consulting operations
Defining a clear value proposition and pricing logic for client offerings
Creating a profitability analysis and identifying key financial drivers
Presenting strategic recommendations to Knightec Group's business leadership
Proposing an implementation and rollout plan for scaling the model across offices
Optionally, creating supporting material for internal sales enablement
The thesis work will mainly be conducted from our Malmö or Stockholm offices with workshop sessions and stakeholder meetings held in both offices during key project phases. Some travel is therefore necessary. Who are we looking for? You have a strong business mindset with a solid understanding of economics, strategy, and value creation. You also have an interest in consulting business models, nearshoring, pricing, and international delivery models. You are analytical, structured, and proactive in deriving insights from both qualitative and quantitative data.
Master's students in Industrial Engineering and Management, Mechanical Engineering with a business specialization, Business Administration, International Business, or similar
Preferably two students working as a pair, although individual applications are also welcome
Graduation in June 2026
Fluent in Swedish and English, both written and spoken
Purpose This thesis aims to create a long-term nearshoring business concept that strengthens Knightec Group's competitive edge by enabling scalable, cost-efficient, and high-quality European-based delivery options. The outcome should include a business model ready for internal rollout, a value-driven offering suitable for future client projects, and a decision-making foundation for group-wide implementation.
What you gain
By conducting your thesis with Knightec Group, you will:
Work on a real strategic challenge with direct impact on a leading Nordic consulting group
Gain insights into how nearshoring models are built, priced, scaled, and sold in practice
Collaborate with experienced business leaders and decision-makers across multiple offices
Engage with both Swedish teams and European nearshore delivery units
Apply business model innovation, value-based pricing, and strategic analysis hands-on
Present your findings to key stakeholders, with the potential for internal implementation
Build a strong portfolio case within strategy, consulting, and business development
Participate in workshop sessions at our Stockholm office during key project phases
An Exciting Journey with Knightec Group Semcon and Knightec have joined forces as Knightec Group. Together, we are Northern Europe's leading strategic partner in product and digital service development. With a unique combination of cross-functional expertise and a holistic business understanding, we help our clients realize their strategies - from idea to complete solution.
Practical Information This is a thesis position, located at our office in Ångbåtsbron 1B, Malmö. Start date January, 2026. Please submit your application as soon as possible, but no later than 2025-11-30. If you have any questions, you are welcome to contact Anderea Danell Zavoianu.
