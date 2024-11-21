Thesis - Emission robustness by predictive catalytic reactor modelling
2024-11-21
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Position Description
As a master thesis student(s) you will be part of the section for Exhaust Aftertreatment Systems (EATS) at Volvo Powertrain. The work is also conducted in close collaboration with the Compentence Center for Catalysis at Chalmers University of Technology. In your role you will develop a simulation tool for modelling the chemistry and physics that take place in the EATS. Typical acitivities should include, but is not limited to:
* Literature study of aftertreatment systems
* Model development in GT-xCHEM
* Validation of experimental data (model tuning)
* Simulation of typical use-cases
* Comparisons with well-established models
* A written thesis
* An oral presentation of the thesis
Your future team
The System Design and Simulation team is part of the Exhaust After Treatment System (EATS) Department within Powertrain Engineering, Volvo Group Trucks Technology. The team is responsible for EATS global system engineering, EATS technical lead as well as simulations of thermo-and fluid dynamic processes within the exhaust aftertreatment systems.
Background
Heavy duty road transport is in a transition phase towards CO2 neutrality and meeting future environmental targets for pollutants. Abatement of emissions of nitrogen oxides (NOx) in heavy-duty vehicles, e.g., trucks and off-road machines, through catalytic exhaust aftertreatment is an important area for research and development in meeting the CO2 and emission targets for combustion engines running on carbon neutral fuels. Reduction of NOx emissions is typically made by using an aftertreatment system containing an SCR catalyst (selective catalytic reduction).
Development of future aftertreatment system needs extensive testing and validation in order to meet all future requirements. In this project, the approach is to use modelling instead of testing to predict catalyst performance. By using a mathematical model of the catalyst which includes physical and chemical parameters, the outcome of test results could be simulated. This means that the effort of developing a future environmental friendly system would de more effective.
The goal of the project is to develop and validate such a model. In this project, a combination of Matlab and GT-xCHEM will be used.
Who are you?
Is sustainability on your top agenda? Do you want to have a direct influence on greenhouse gas emissions and air quality from Volvo Group's global products? Do you want to take an active part in future 1D simulation methods and cutting edge aftertreatment technology? Then this is the place to be!
Candidates should be in their final year of Master studies and preferably in the faculties of Chemistry or Applied Physics. An interest in Powertrain engineering in combined with good analytical skills and understanding of chemistry is a good background. Relevant courses include but are not limited to: Chemical reaction engineering, Programming, Thermodynamics, Numerical analysis and Combustion processes.
Further details
For any further details please contact:
Linda Lindbäck, linda.lindback@volvo.com
, Group Manager, tel +46 739029981
Magnus Walander, magnus.walander@volvo.com
, Emission Simulation Engineer
Thesis level: Master Language: English
Starting date: January 2025 Number of students: 2
Examiner: Derek Creaser (CTH, KCK) City/Town: Gothenburg, Sweden
Last application date: 15th of December.
