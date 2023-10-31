Thermal runaway modelling in electric vehicles battery modules
Battery safety is of paramount importance, particularly concerning thermal runaway and propagation. Thermal runaway involves an uncontrolled rise in temperature within a battery cell, which can lead to dangerous incidents such as fires or explosions. This can be triggered by factors like overcharging or internal shorts. Thermal propagation is equally concerning, as it can cause neighboring cells to follow suit, creating a chain reaction. To address these risks, advanced battery management and thermal control systems are crucial. Additionally, particles leaving the cell can worsen the thermal propagation by creating conductive pathways and intensifying heat generation. Thus, stringent quality control and safety measures are essential in battery production and usage.
Suitable background
A student who is interested in electrification of the automotive sector. You have a good background in Mechanics, good knowledge in heat transfer and mass transport phenomena and possibly knowledge about Star-CCM or GT-suite which will be used in the project. Knowledge In model development In Python or MATLAB is beneficial.
Description of thesis work
The master thesis project aims at formulating a new 1D/3D model of thermal runaway propagation
which comprises the coupled heat-mass transfer effect, from the chemical
chain reaction mechanisms, to the heat and mass generation and propagation inside and
outside a cell structure. The model is calibrated with experimental data at Volvo Trucks/ open data sets.
The final goal is to provide a more reliable tool to anticipate and predict the failure mechanisms
in a battery cell and minimize the negative effects at the battery-module level.
Thesis Level: Master
Language: English
Starting date: January 2024
Number of students: 1-2
Tutor
Amir Movagharamirreza.movaghar.2@volvo.com
0729443357
