The Embassy of Japan in Sweden, Djursholm - Gardener / Household staff
2023-06-19
The Embassy of Japan in Sweden has a vacancy for Gardener/Household Staff.
Please see below for the details.
1. Place of work
Ambassador's residence in Djursholm
2. Working days and hours
(1) Monday to Friday 9:00-17:00
(2) Lunch break 12:30-13:30
3. Commencing date
As early as September, 2023
4. Duties
This work could involve followings: gardening, maintenance of the premises, snow removal, taking care of indoor flowers/plants, and other household related tasks
5. Salary
The salary will be decided based on the candidate's qualifications and experience.
6. Qualification requirements
(1) Professional gardening skills and experience
(2) Knowledge and skills in simple repairs, painting and basic tool use
(3) Good command of both English and Swedish
(4) Good communication and team-work skills
7. Application -All documents must be prepared in English
Required application documents include:
(1) A brief resume or CV
(2) A motivation letter (within A4 1 page) describing how the applicant is qualified for the position applying
(3) A copy of Swedish national ID or passport identification page
(4) A copy of the working permit (for non-Swedish applicants)
Please submit each of the required documents as a separate PDF or MS Word file to admin@st.mofa.go.jp
no later than 5 p.m., July 14, 2023 with "Gardener" in the mail title. If you prefer printed forms, the documents should be reached at the Embassy by the deadline stated above.
TO:
Embassy of Japan
Administration Section
Gärdesgatan 10
115 27 Stockholm
Only the applicants who pass the first screening of the submitted documents will be contacted for an interview at the Embassy of Japan in Stockholm.
