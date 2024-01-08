The Data Energy Center® Facility Technician
2024-01-08
We are T.Loop
T.Loop (Therma Loop AB) is a company that brings sustainable data centres to the market. Based on a unique design applying sustainable technologies, T.Loop realizes together with property owners, IT companies and solution partners Data Energy Centers. These will increase energy efficiencies and be a platform for IT development, providing sustainability and higher property value. By applying the strengths of the enablement platform, we deliver reductions in energy used, and lower CO2 emissions from buildings and IT, already today!
About the role
The Data Energy Center Facility Technician will be responsible for a number of Data Energy Centers which could be geographically dipersed.
T.Loop provides colocation services for customers who operate their IT within our data centers and relies on T.Loops service level agreements.
The Faciliy technician will be part of T.Loops business area " Operations" which also include Project Management and Operations Maintenance.
What we offer
With us, you'll be part of an environment pulsating with dynamism and entrepreneurial spirit, where you'll have the opportunity to influence and drive growth alongside us. We offer an attractive compensation package and benefits that reward performance. You'll have the chance to join at the beginning of an expansion journey where there are no limits to your personal development and career path. Your days will be spent alongside experts in the field, contributing together towards a more energy-efficient world!
Tasks and responsibilities
The main focus of the role will be to secure 24/7/365 operation of each dedicated Data Energy Center® and be responsible for continuous operations and maintenance of the site(s).
Your key responsibilities will be:
Support T.Loop Project management during installations of new Data Energy Center.
Onboard new Data Energy Center capacity according to customer needs
Ensure 24/7/365 operation of T.Loop's Data Energy Centers
Main contact and responsibility of maintenance and on-call.
Onsite customer services (Project management of onsite projects i.e. patch, server maintenance etc)
Responsible for technical functionality of the site
Including but not limiting responsibilities to: Oversee the site daily, weekly or monthly according to size and need
Assist Operations management in creation and upholding policies and procedures
Learn and teach site rules to visitors, customers and maintenance providers
Learn and teach EHS standards according to company and site policies
Execution of incident handling and planned maintenance
Execution of onsite operations (quality EOP, SOP, MOP)
Be first contact regarding incidents for delegated sites
Responding to customer requests by providing services
Escorting customers and provide services to customer demands
Assist project development of new sites and represent Operation in relevant projects
Continuous improvements and participate in customer meetings as per request
About you
We are seeking an individual who is fluent in both Swedish and English, with a minimum of 5 years' experience in cooling or electrical infrastructure. The ideal candidate should be familiar with technical systems and operations and proficient in using Microsoft Office, particularly as a daily tool. Experience in direct customer contact is essential, and a background in NOC (Network Operations Center) is considered advantageous. Previous roles requiring self-driven initiatives are valued. Understanding and ensuring quality in all operational aspects, including equipment maintenance, is crucial. A valid driver's license is also required.
Other of importance
Location: Stockholm metropolitan area, possibly Häggvik, Gullmarsplan, Liljeholmen etc.
Type of service: Fulltime
Start date: ASAP
