Tester - Stockholm

Veritaz is a fast-growing IT-consultant firm. Our company is made up of insanely bright people from over 4 countries, and we are located in Sweden, UK, US and Pakistan. The voyage has been incredible this far, but it is only the beginning.
Assignment Description:
We are looking for a Tester who is experienced in release management, project management and dialogue/planning together with supplier.
Do you value openness, transparency, and empowerment? Our squad is a high performing cross-functional team who are set with a mission to provide win-win exchanges for our customer.
What you'll do:
Design, update and execute functional and business test scenarios and test cases based on functional and non-functional requirements, ensuring their reusability.
Actively participate in the implementation of quality assurance activities to deliver value to the company's administrators and customers.
Participating in design reviews and providing input on requirements, product design, and potential problems.
Spread knowledge to our implementation teams, suppliers, verification teams, manufacturing engineering, aftermarket and IT department.
Perform static and dynamic code testing, manual code inspection, threat modelling, and design reviews to identify vulnerabilities and security defects.
Who you are:
Experience in release management, project management and dialogue/planning together with supplier.
Have Master Science or Bachelor Science degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science or equivalent.
Experience with Jira and QMetry, Reqtest, or any other case management system and a system where planning and follow-up of tests are managed.
Fluent in Speaking and writing Swedish and can easily understand English.
