Tester - Manufacturing Execution System
2023-08-28
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining, infrastructure and natural resources industries. With
cutting-edge technology, Epiroc develops and produces innovative drill rigs, rock excavation and construction
equipment, and provides world-class service and consumables. The company was founded in Stockholm,
Sweden, and has passionate people supporting and collaborating with customers in more than 150 countries.
Learn more at www.epirocgroup.com.
Are you ready to step into the dynamic world of Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)? Join the innovative MES Program organization at Epiroc, where you'll play a pivotal role as a Tester. With an exciting roadmap of projects and new site rollouts, this is your chance to contribute to cutting-edge developments in MES. We're on a journey to redefine manufacturing processes, and we want you to be a part of it.
Your team
Manufacturing Execution System (MES) is a new area within Epiroc. As our Tester, you will be part of a committed team spearheading our MES solutions. With an exciting roadmap ahead, including new functionality and site rollouts, we are actively establishing the MES Project and Program organization. As a Tester, you will assume an important part in propelling this journey of innovation and growth, in close collaboration with your team members within the project organization. We offer you a knowledge sharing and inclusive environment where you get to grow and develop over time.
Your mission
As a Tester, you will be responsible for ensuring the quality and reliability of MES Solution implemented through comprehensive testing. You will work closely with cross-functional teams to identify and report defects, create test plans, execute test cases, and contribute to the overall improvement of our software development process. You will be working closely with business and IT team members within the project/program organization and reporting to Test Lead or a Project Manager.
Some of the main tasks and responsibilities of this role include:
• Follow the standard test strategies and processes set up by the project/organization.
• Understanding the business requirements and preparing test specifications along with test data.
• Execute test scenarios and report related defects, adding appropriate severity and priority of the issue.
• Collaborate with the project team, cross-functional teams and integration partners while testing.
• Actively participate in the product development cycle.
Your profile
To be successful, you possess at least 2-3 years of experience in application testing, with a good understanding of testing processes and best practices. We also believe you have a good understanding of software development processes and agile methodologies. Your background includes experience working with any test management tools, as well as exposure to various types of testing, such as functional testing, regression testing, and performance testing. Experience with MES system TrakSYS, test modules in DevOps/JIRA, and test automation tools is considered a plus.
As a person you are a team player who thrives on effective communication and collaboration with project stakeholders. Your commitment to delivering quality outcomes and an exceptional user experience sets you apart. We value your ability to think and act like an end-user, coupled with a positive and proactive attitude.
Location and travel
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden. Occasional travel will be needed.
In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Life at Epiroc
By joining our team, you can expect an atmosphere of creativity, innovation, and workplace diversity. You will be a part of a group of skilled and helpful colleagues who live by our core values: Collaboration, Commitment, and Innovation. We work in a global environment with over 113 different nationalities!
In addition to the fact that we have a culture that is characterized by development combined with having a good balance between work and leisure, there are some things that makes us a little extra proud to work at Epiroc:
• Global career opportunities
• Epiroc University, for your own competence development
• Community involvement
• Benefits package, which amongst other things include flexible working hours and bonus.
Application and contact information
In this recruitment process, we review applications continuously. Welcome with your application as soon as possible by creating an account in our recruitment system. Last day to apply for this position is 12 September 2023.
For questions about the position please contact hiring manager:
Gururaj Shetty, gururaj.shetty@epiroc.com
, +46721453371
For questions about the recruitment process or application please contact Recruitment specialist:
Lisa Ström, lisa.strom@external.epiroc.com
