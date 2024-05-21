Devops- Embedded Engineer
Envoi AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-05-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Envoi AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
, Västerås
eller i hela Sverige
Join us on our journey!
Do you want to be part of our IT consulting team? Right now Envoi has an exciting growth period and we at Envoi can proudly present your next interesting project!
DescriptionYou will be part of a CI/CD team with focus on development.* Lead the integration process of Onboard system and platform secondary development adaptation work.* Develop system integration versioning and release process, and guide integration engineers to complete the integration of high performance modules.* As an in-vehicle system troubleshooting expert, participate in the development of in-vehicle system troubleshooting process and provide troubleshooting advice and incident escalation processing as a 2nd line.Competence:* Familiar with in-vehicle ECU and system architecture is preferred. Familiar with in-vehicle communication module and experience in C++ system development is preferred.* Familiar with CAN, Some/IP, MQTT, protobuff, TCP/IP, Modbus and other communication specifications and protocols.* Experience in embedded system development and debugging, familiar with hardware principles and circuit design.* Familiar with diagnostic system, familiar with system debugging and troubleshooting tools, and have some experience in solving technical problems independently.* Familiar with in-car entertainment systems, Telematics, navigation and positioning systems, as well as QNX system compilation and various system integration processes* Understanding of DevOps and related tool chain. Experience with automated integration deployments* Familiar with C,C++ development, no less than 3 years of practical engineering experience, with more than 10 years of working experience.* Familiar with Qualcomm's in-vehicle SOC, with practical development, usage as well as debugging experience.* Understand familiar with repo \ git \ gerrit \ gitlib \ JIRA \ Jenkins \ Docker and other commonly used integration tools as well as environments, no less than 3 years of practical engineer experience.* Familiar with in-vehicle entertainment system, Telematics, navigation and positioning system, one or more of them, and familiar with related domain control system components and integration process.* Familiar with license deployment and maintenance of QNX, QT, Autosar and other tools.
Why work with us?
At Envoi AB, we offer attractive packages of employment for you as a professional IT consultant, and we of course have a collective agreement (Almega).
We offer work permitsponsorship.
As a consultant at Envoi AB, you have committed sales agent who find assignments based on your interest. We have customers throughout Stockholm in system development and technology. With us, you get the opportunity to work in a wide range of industries. If you have a drive to develop and be challenged with a great flexibility, then it is a good start to become part of our Envoi family.
You also get access to personal development in the short and long terms as well as wellness offers to use in your free time. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Envoi AB
(org.nr 556984-5133), http://www.envoi.se Jobbnummer
8694443