Test/verification Engineer Within Adas
Consat Engineering AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2025-08-19
Since 1986, we have had the opportunity to do what we love - making a difference for people all over the world through technology. Consat is one of Sweden's leading engineering companies, creating the conditions for society to develop in step with digitalization. We are now looking for new colleagues who want to work with cutting-edge technology and help make Consat even better.
Do you want to be part of developing the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) of the future and contribute to safer traffic environments? We are now looking for a Test//Verification Engineer who wants to combine technical expertise with hands-on testing in real traffic.
About the role
As an ADAS Test/Verification Engineer, you will work closely with the development teams to ensure functionality, quality, and safety in customers' systems. The role includes both on-road test driving and working with troubleshooting, analysis, and documentation. You will be an important part of the development of tomorrow's vehicle technology.
Your responsibilities
Perform testing, verification, and validation of ADAS functions.
Conduct expeditions and traffic tests.
Troubleshoot and analyze test results.
Support requirements definition and requirements analysis when needed.
Use tools such as CANalyzer, CANoe, and CANape.
Collaborate closely with developers, test leaders, and other technical experts.
We are looking for someone who
Has at least 2-3 years of experience within ADAS.
Holds a driver's license and enjoys driving extensively.
Likes testing, troubleshooting, and contributing to development work.
Has experience with NCAP testing (meritorious).
Has some experience with requirements and writing requirements (not mandatory, but good if you can support).
Has used CANalyzer, CANoe, or CANape.
We offer
The opportunity to work at the forefront of automotive development.
Varied workdays combining hands-on testing with technical analysis.
An engaged team where knowledge is shared, and development is encouraged.
Contact For questions about the position, please contact: Taimaz Begdjani - taimaz.begdjani@consat.se
Our longterm view on our employees has contributed to that Consat for the thirteenth year in a row is awarded as one of Swedens top 100 Carreer Companies! Read more at: www.consat.se
Your career starts here - Consat (teamtailor.com)
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-02-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Consat Engineering AB
(org.nr 556282-8862), https://www.consat.se/ Arbetsplats
Consat Kontakt
Taimaz Begdjani taimaz.begdjani@consat.se Jobbnummer
9465843