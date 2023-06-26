Test System Engineer
2023-06-26
Summary:
The test system engineer is part of the system test engineering team at Northvolt. Together with the electrical, system and software engineers of the group she/he drives the development of test systems and tools used in product development, component and sub-system verification and system validation in both functionality and performance. The test systems which must be developed extend from simple prototype/proof of concept setups over reliable validation test rigs to end-of-line test equipment. The test system engineer supports the engineers during product development and verification.
Responsibilities and Duties:
Drives the design and organizes the build of test systems which allow the verification and validation testing according to the system and product requirements.
Follows the product development process and design reviews with the necessary verification and validation testing in mind.
Develops architectures that allow the rapid design, deployment, and the reuse of test systems.
Supports other teams such as the verification and testing team and the software quality assurance team with the design of test equipment.
Skills & Requirements
Education/Experience:
• 5 years of experience with design and development of test systems for electronic devices, industrial equipment, or automotive applications, in both hardware and software.
Degree in electrical, mechatronics, computer or mechanical engineering, engineering physics or comparable combination of education and experience.
Technical skills set:
Experienced in the automation of laboratory instruments such as power supplies, DMM, DAQs.
Experience with National Instruments software: Labview, Veristand.
Experience in python for data analysis.
Experience with CAN bus and Ethernet communication
Understands and can create electrical and electronic schematics.
Understanding of basic metrology and statistics.
Strong hands-on approach: soldering, building harnesses, mechanical work.
Meritorious:
Experience with National Instruments hardware: cDAQ, cRIO, PXI, FPGA.
Experience with Battery Management Systems and/or testing of Li-ion Batteries
