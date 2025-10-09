Test Object Leader
2025-10-09
We are looking for a Test Object Leader for a company in Gothenburg. Start is ASAP, 12 months limited contract to begin with.
Assignment description
As a Test Object Leader, you will be part of the Research and Development Test Object team. The roles connected to test object management are key in coordinating, ordering and optimizing the test object work flow, utilization and cost in a development project.
You will be a key player to support the complete R&D department in our journey to advance our technology and capabilities and mission of sustainability.
The role will include the following tasks:
Be the owner of AVN (Analysis and Verification Need) document. Main document for coordinating test objects in development project.
Lead test object coordination in every prototype phase of an engine project. This means collect test object and test need as well as instrumentation need before prototype series. During ongoing prototype series, follow up and collect on test object updates and coordinate in the test object team. After finished prototype series, follow-up on test object need changes, evaluate and propose optimization.
Plan, prioritize and see synergies for test objects in every prototype phase of a development project.
Wide network with customer key roles (test leaders and test responsible) and project responsible(s) in development projects.
You will create the Projects Validation Test Plan. Initializing planner job and becoming a speaking partner for Project Leaders and other company areas.
Skill requirements
BSc, or equivalent based on work experience.
At least 3 years of experience in the field is preferred.
Curious, energic, accountable and solution-oriented profile, able to guide colleagues.
Capable of leading/coordinating, in collaboration with project leader, assignment within a cross functional team, from planning to implementation.
Good knowledge of O365 tools.
This role requires fluency in English.
This is a full-time consultant position in Gothenburg through Incluso. Start is ASAP, 12 months limited contract to begin with. Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis. For more information about this role, please contact Emma Hörnsten, recruiter at Incluso.
