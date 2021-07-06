Test Network Analyst - Ascade AB - Datajobb i Stockholm

Title: Test Network Analyst- Stockholm, SwedenJob Summary:At CSG, we have one vision: flexible, seamless, limitless communications, information and content services for everyone. We simplify the complexity of business transformation in the digital age for the most respected communications, media and entertainment service providers worldwide. With over 35 years of experience CSG delivers revenue management, customer experience and digital monetization solutions for every stage of the customer lifecycle. We are the trusted partner driving digital transformation for leading global brands.The Test Network Analyst will support the smooth running of the Assure and Detect test network, which is deployed across 150 countries and used by mobile operators for quality testing of international phone calls. The Product Support Analyst II will monitor and conduct maintenance of the test nodes, administration related to our hosting partners, provide support to customers, and contribute to projects. The objective is to provide a stable network with good coverage.The ideal candidate is resourceful, organized with an interest in mobile telecoms technology. You will be able to see the big picture and enjoy working independently on a variety of different tasks.Primary ResponsibilitiesDaily monitoring of the test network, troubleshooting and actions, with responsibility for a region. This work ranges from simple actions, such as SIM card top-ups and node restarts, to analyses of our network or local conditions.Daily monitoring of test results, troubleshooting and actions.Ideas for how to make the test network more stable and self-managing.Hosting partner management, such as reimbursements, find new partners and set up contracts, and maintain good relations.Preparation of hardware and shipping with customs clearance procedures.Delivery of project assignments, such as customer-specific test nodes or hardware for new product features.Support tickets from customers with SLAs.A high level of customer satisfaction through professionalism, timely responses, judgement for prioritization, transparency.Desired Skills & ExperienceSelf-managing, responsible, structured, orderly, team worker.Ability to work both with technical and administrative tasks, and to mix routine work with assignments and own initiatives.Basic knowledge, and ability to learn, about technical applications, such as mobile phones, computers, and Internet.Good troubleshooting skills with a disposition to look for and implement long-term solutions to issues.Ability to maintain ownership of issues until resolution and knowledge of when to communicate escalation of issues.Ability to work within defined objectives using internal procedures.Good written and verbal communication skills in English (fluent).Good knowledge of Microsoft Office.High school degree or higher.Experience from work with support, analyses, etc. is an advantage.Technical Requirements (will be an advantage)Basics knowledge about mobile networksBasic knowledge about Internet networksÖppen för allaVi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.2021-07-06Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-05