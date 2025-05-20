Test Manager (759423)
2025-05-20
Join our Team
About this opportunity:
We are on the lookout for a dedicated Developer to join our team at Ericsson. This engaging role involves the development and maintenance of our products and services including components, units, nodes, networks, systems, and solutions. As part of your role, you will be tasked with a variety of development undertakings such as requirement analysis, system design, architecture design, hardware design, software design, integration, verification, tools design, and product documentation support, to name a few. You will work according to the Ericsson Product Development Principles, with the backing of specific governance and appointment rules for Developers at stage 8 and 9. More role-specific details can be found in our position description read more
What you will do:
• Deploy the CEE10 Design DGS skill.
• Undertake and manage SDI3 Upgrades.
• Leverage your knowledge sharing and collaboration skills.
• Apply your SDI3 Solution Design capability.
• Perform SDI3 Integration.
• Utilize GDCE effectively.
The skills you bring:
• CEE10 Design DGS.
• SDI3 Upgrade.
• Knowledge Sharing and Collaboration Skills.
• SDI3 Solution Design.
• SDI3 Integration.
• GDCE.
• Coaching and Mentoring.
• Innovation and Creativity.
• Google GCP.
• AWS Public Cloud.
• Azure Public Cloud.
• AWS Outpost.
Why join Ericsson?
At Ericsson, you 'll have an outstanding opportunity. The chance to use your skills and imagination to push the boundaries of what 's possible. To build solutions never seen before to some of the world's toughest problems. You 'll be challenged, but you won't be alone. You 'll be joining a team of diverse innovators, all driven to go beyond the status quo to craft what comes next.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Encouraging a diverse and inclusive organization is core to our values at Ericsson, that's why we champion it in everything we do. We truly believe that by collaborating with people with different experiences we drive innovation, which is essential for our future growth. We encourage people from all backgrounds to apply and realize their full potential as part of our Ericsson team. Ericsson is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. learn more.
Primary country and city: Sweden (SE) || Stockholm
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-30
