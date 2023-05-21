Test Lead within embedded systems to Humphree in Gothenburg
2023-05-21
About the position
One Star is looking for a Test Lead within embedded testing for our client Humphree.
You will be developing and automate Humphrees software testing. You will work closely with the software team mapping out testing needs, planning, leading and performing test work and continuously developing the testing process. Together with the software team you will be part of developing a CAN-based connected system with control units, control panels and servo units.
You goal is to continue developing the toolchain for testing in collaboration with the rest of the department. Our developers uses C/C++, C#, Simulink for implementation and use Git as a version control system.
We're looking for you who
Have a few years' experience working with software testing specifically for embedded systems and are interested in working in a mid-sized innovative product company at the forefront of technology.
You're a curious and methodical with an eye for quality. Furthermore you are persistent and strive to deliver a great result. You're a teamplayer who enjoys collaborating with yoyr colleagues. You're used to working in an agile environment to move forward together and reach goals as a team.
Qualifications & Experience from:
Engineering BSc or MSc degree within data, electronics or equivalent.
C/C++
C#
Simulink
Git
Fluent in English
It's meritious if you
Have worked with in-house development in a product company
Can communicate in Swedish in speech and writing
About the employment
This is a full time consultant role. You will be employed by One Star and working on an assignment for Humphree. If everything goes well the possibility to be offered an employment at Humphree looks promising.
Start: Per agreement
Location: Gothenburg
About the client company
Humphree is an entrepreneurial company in the marine industry. They develop industry leading trim and stabilization systems for motor vessels. Their interceptors and fins contribute to lower fuel consumption, and thus reduced environmental impact, while improving the comfort for people onboard.
Humphrees market is global, and the products are mounted on some of the worlds most advanced ships. All departments are represented in new, operationally adapted premises in Gothenburg.
Here you can follow the stabilization systems from the design stage, through prototype and testing to final production, all within walking distance from your desk. There is a close close collaboration between the departments and the products span several technology areas.
For a long time, Humphree has proudly delivered first class products and services at a high pace. There's no plan to slow down and they are currently working on several industry-changing projects. Their business is growing and so are their teams.
About the recruitment process
In this recruitment process Humphree is collaborating with One Star. For any questions regarding the recruitment process please contact Jim Svensson at Jim@onestar.se
We do not accept any e-mail applications, please apply through our homepage. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis so go ahead and apply today!
Apply on our homepage with the link
